Q2 2024 Lattice Semiconductor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Rick Muscha - Lattice Semiconductor Corp - Investor Relations



With me today are Esam Elashmawi, Lattice's Interim CEO; and Sherri Luther, Lattice's CFO. We'll provide a financial and business review of the second quarter of 2024 and the business outlook for the third quarter of 2024.



I would like to remind everyone that during our conference call today, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. We wish to caution you that such statements are predictions based on information as currently available and that actual results