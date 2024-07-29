Release Date: July 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

NeoGenomics Inc (NEO, Financial) reported a 12% year-over-year revenue growth in Q2 2024, driven by increased volume and revenue per test.

NGS (Next-Generation Sequencing) continues to be a key growth driver, increasing approximately 40% and representing 30% of total clinical revenue.

The company delivered its fourth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA, showing strong financial performance.

NeoGenomics Inc (NEO) raised its revenue guidance for the year, reflecting confidence in continued growth and new product launches.

The company is making significant progress in lab automation and efficiency improvements, which are expected to support future growth.

Negative Points

Pharma and informatics revenue declined 3% year-over-year, although it increased sequentially by 6.5%.

The company faces challenges with large panel test payments, despite legislative momentum for biomarker legislation.

There is ongoing litigation related to the Radar technology, which could pose financial and operational risks.

The annualization effect of new tests introduced in 2023 may result in tougher revenue comparisons in the latter half of 2024.

The company is investing heavily in expanding its sales force, which could increase operational costs in the short term.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you share insights on the mix of NGS business between solid tumor and heme, and how the strength in heme is impacting the rest of the testing menu?

A: We view it as a portfolio, with heme enabling better presence in solid tumors due to our market leadership. While we don't break it out by heme or solid, heme has a larger revenue base and serves as an entry strategy into the community, driving growth into solid tumor NGS. Solid tumor is growing faster in percentage terms, but heme still grows faster in absolute terms. (Christopher Smith, CEO; Warren Stone, President - Clinical Services; Jeffrey Sherman, CFO)

Q: What is driving the significant reset in the EBITDA outlook, and how should we think about the durability of this improvement?

A: The improvement is multifaceted, driven by volume growth, mix, revenue per test, lab optimization, productivity, IT system rationalization, and procurement discipline. We believe these improvements are durable and will continue to drive margin improvement and operating leverage over the next few years. (Jeffrey Sherman, CFO; Christopher Smith, CEO)

Q: Can you elaborate on the potential impact of the PanTracer NGS test and its differentiators?

A: PanTracer is a competitive product with over 500 genes, including indels, SNBs, CNBs, TNBs, and a turnaround time of less than seven days. It will be a significant upgrade over our current lung panel and will allow us to offer a pan-tumor testing solution. We believe it will be well-placed in the market due to our footprint in both hospital and community settings. (Warren Stone, President - Clinical Services)

Q: What are the main drivers for the raised revenue guidance for the second half of the year?

A: The raised guidance is driven by continued volume performance, strong mix, NGS growth, and effective cost management. We expect these factors to sustain improved performance in the back half of the year. (Jeffrey Sherman, CFO)

Q: How is the adoption of NGS testing distributed between the community and hospital settings?

A: Adoption is coming from both segments, but we don't break out specifics. We have separate sales forces focusing on hospital pathologists and community oncologists, with significant growth opportunities in the community oncology segment. (Christopher Smith, CEO)

Q: Can the rapid turnaround time of AMLExpress be applied to other tests?

A: In the near term, the rapid turnaround is specific to AML. Longer term, the technology could apply to other tumor types, but speed usually means a smaller assay footprint. We see opportunities for rapid panel formats in many indications. (Nathan Montgomery, Director of Molecular Pathology Services)

Q: What are the plans for expanding the sales force, and how is the balance between community oncology and hospital settings?

A: We are expanding the field organization due to positive returns, with costs built into the guide for the back half of the year and 2025. We have separate sales forces for hospital pathologists and community oncologists, with significant growth opportunities in community oncology. (Christopher Smith, CEO; Jeffrey Sherman, CFO)

Q: How are you addressing the potential liability from the radar litigation while considering additional MRD acquisitions?

A: We are pursuing multiple pathways: litigation, internal R&D, and potential tech transfer or licensing. We continue to develop MRD products and explore strategic partnerships without committing to additional acquisitions. (Christopher Smith, CEO; Unidentified Company Representative)

Q: What are the key differentiators of the PanTracer test compared to competitors?

A: The key differentiator is the bioinformatics developed internally, with a competitive turnaround time of less than seven days. This positions us well against other competitors in the market. (Christopher Smith, CEO)

Q: How is the integration of informatics with NGS assays enhancing your market position?

A: Integrations with customer EMR systems are a strategic focus, providing a frictionless experience and improving patient care. Informatics also allows oncologists to interrogate data for trends within patient populations, enhancing our value proposition. (Warren Stone, President - Clinical Services; Unidentified Company Representative)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.