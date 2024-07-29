Net Revenue: $789 million, a 26% increase year-over-year.

$789 million, a 26% increase year-over-year. Adjusted Gross Profit: $236 million, a record high.

$236 million, a record high. Adjusted EBITDA: $60.5 million, a record high.

$60.5 million, a record high. Adjusted Net Income: $6.2 million.

$6.2 million. Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $7 million for the year.

$7 million for the year. Net Convertible Debt Reduction: Approximately $300 million.

Approximately $300 million. Net Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio: Reduced to 1.73.

Reduced to 1.73. Cost Saving Synergies: $35 million, exceeding the target by 31%.

$35 million, exceeding the target by 31%. Canadian Cannabis Revenue (Q4): $58.8 million, the highest revenue quarter of the year.

$58.8 million, the highest revenue quarter of the year. Canadian Cannabis Volume: 140 metric tons, a 60% increase.

140 metric tons, a 60% increase. Unit Sales: 35 million units, a 130% increase.

35 million units, a 130% increase. International Cannabis Revenue: $53 million, a 22% increase year-over-year.

$53 million, a 22% increase year-over-year. CC Pharma Revenue: $259 million, flat year-over-year.

$259 million, flat year-over-year. Beverage Segment Revenue: $200 million, with an annualized projection of $300 million.

$200 million, with an annualized projection of $300 million. Wellness Segment Revenue: $55.3 million, a 5% increase year-over-year.

$55.3 million, a 5% increase year-over-year. Wellness Segment Gross Margin: 30%, up from 29% last year.

30%, up from 29% last year. Q4 Net Revenue: $229.9 million, a 25% increase year-over-year.

$229.9 million, a 25% increase year-over-year. Q4 Beverage Alcohol Revenue: $76.7 million, a 137% increase year-over-year.

$76.7 million, a 137% increase year-over-year. Q4 Net Cannabis Revenue: $71.9 million, a 12% increase year-over-year.

$71.9 million, a 12% increase year-over-year. Q4 Distribution Revenue: $65.6 million, a 10% decrease year-over-year.

$65.6 million, a 10% decrease year-over-year. Q4 Wellness Revenue: $15.7 million, a 6% increase year-over-year.

$15.7 million, a 6% increase year-over-year. Q4 Adjusted EBITDA: $29.5 million, a 37% increase year-over-year.

$29.5 million, a 37% increase year-over-year. Cash and Marketable Securities: $260.5 million as of May 31.

Release Date: July 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY, Financial) achieved a record net revenue of $789 million for fiscal year 2024, marking a 26% growth year-over-year.

The company reported a record adjusted gross profit of $236 million and adjusted EBITDA of $60.5 million.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) significantly reduced its net convertible debt by approximately $300 million, improving its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 1.73.

The acquisition of HEXO and Redecan has expanded Tilray's cannabis product portfolio, contributing to an 85% year-over-year increase in mainstream flower sales in adult-use cannabis.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) is now the fifth largest craft brewer in the US, with a 4.5% share of the craft beer market, following the acquisition of eight iconic beer and beverage brands from ABI.

Negative Points

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) faced approximately $10 million in cannabis price compression and paid around $100 million in excise tax and regulatory fees in Canada, impacting the bottom line.

The company incurred higher operating insurance rates of nearly $7 million due to its cannabis businesses.

Despite the growth, the Canadian government did not resolve the issue of cannabis excise taxes, which remains a significant financial burden.

The integration of acquired brands into Tilray's production facilities is ongoing, with some brands still under co-manufacturing agreements, affecting gross margins.

The international cannabis market, particularly in Germany, is experiencing bottlenecks with import permits and prescription fulfillment, which could hinder growth.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights from Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call

Q: Can you explain the decision regarding EBITDA guidance for fiscal '25?

A: Irwin Simon, Chairman and CEO: We focus on sales and organic growth, which drive our financials. While we don't provide specific EBITDA guidance, our sales and margin targets should help analysts estimate EBITDA.

Q: What are the next steps for integrating the ABI brands and improving gross margins?

A: Irwin Simon, Chairman and CEO: Key steps include growing the brands, increasing manufacturing efficiency, leveraging our 500 distributors, and exploring international opportunities. Improving gross margins by a few points can significantly impact our bottom line.

Q: How should we think about EBITDA margin expansion and free cash flow outlook for next year?

A: Irwin Simon, Chairman and CEO: We expect double-digit growth in cannabis and beverage segments, with stable CapEx around $30 million. Carl Merton, CFO: We don't anticipate significant working capital growth, and we aim to maintain or improve free cash flow.

Q: Can you provide more details on the growth in Germany's cannabis market post-regulation changes?

A: Denise Faltischek, Chief Strategy Officer: We saw a 65% increase in sales since April 1. Challenges include longer permit processing times and prescription fulfillment delays, but these are expected to be temporary.

Q: What is the outlook for hemp-derived Delta-9 beverages in the US?

A: Irwin Simon, Chairman and CEO: We plan to launch in select states like Texas and New Jersey, leveraging our existing distribution network. There's strong interest from distributors and retailers.

Q: How do you plan to compete in the energy drinks market?

A: Irwin Simon, Chairman and CEO: We will focus on our HiBall brand, which has strong consumer demand. We also have new products like Liquid Love water and non-alcoholic beers that have received positive feedback.

Q: Are you planning to sell Delta-9 beverages through e-commerce?

A: Irwin Simon, Chairman and CEO: Yes, we will sell Delta-9 beverages online and through retail channels where legally permissible.

Q: What is the supply situation in Germany's cannabis market, and are you seeing any price changes?

A: Denise Faltischek, Chief Strategy Officer: The market is not saturated, and there's room for more supply, especially in whole flower. We expect market segmentation into premium, mainstream, and value products.

Q: Can you provide more color on the organic growth guidance across your segments?

A: Irwin Simon, Chairman and CEO: We expect double-digit growth in cannabis and beverage segments, low to mid-single-digit growth in wellness, and no significant growth in our CC Pharma distribution business.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.