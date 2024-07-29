McDonald's Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.80 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $6.49 Billion

Revenue and Earnings Miss Expectations Amid Global Sales Decline

22 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $6.49 billion, slightly below estimates of $6.61 billion, reflecting a flat performance year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.80, a decrease of 11% from the previous year.
  • Global Comparable Sales: Decreased by 1.0%, with U.S. sales down 0.7%, International Operated Markets down 1.1%, and International Developmental Licensed Markets down 1.3%.
  • Operating Income: $2.92 billion, down 6% year-over-year, impacted by $97 million in pre-tax non-cash impairment charges and $57 million in pre-tax restructuring charges.
  • Net Income: $2.02 billion, a decline of 12% from the previous year.
Article's Main Image

On July 29, 2024, McDonald's Corp (MCD, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. McDonald's, the largest restaurant owner-operator in the world, reported consolidated revenues of $6.49 billion, slightly below the analyst estimate of $6.61 billion. The company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.80, missing the estimated EPS of $3.08.

Company Overview

McDonald's is the largest restaurant owner-operator in the world, with 2023 system sales of $130 billion across nearly 42,000 stores in 115 markets. McDonald's pioneered the franchise model, building its footprint through partnerships with independent restaurant franchisees and master franchise partners around the globe. The firm earns roughly 60% of its revenue from franchise royalty fees and lease payments, with most of the remainder coming from company-operated stores across its three core segments: the United States, internationally operated markets, and international developmental/licensed markets.

Performance and Challenges

McDonald's reported a 1% increase in consolidated revenues in constant currencies, but global comparable sales decreased by 1.0%. The U.S. segment saw a 0.7% decline, while the International Operated Markets and International Developmental Licensed Markets segments experienced declines of 1.1% and 1.3%, respectively. The company attributed these declines to negative comparable guest counts, partially offset by strategic menu price increases.

Chairman and CEO Chris Kempczinski commented, "We are confident that Accelerating the Arches is the right playbook for our business and as consumers are more discriminating with their spend, we are focused on the outstanding execution of delivering reliable, everyday value and accelerating strategic growth drivers like chicken and loyalty."

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, McDonald's achieved systemwide sales to loyalty members of over $26 billion for the trailing twelve-month period and approximately $7 billion for the quarter. This highlights the company's successful engagement with its loyalty program across 50 markets.

1818202688521924608.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Revenues $6.49 billion $6.50 billion -0.1%
Operating Income $2.92 billion $3.10 billion -6%
Net Income $2.02 billion $2.31 billion -12%
Earnings per Share (Diluted) $2.80 $3.15 -11%

Income Statement Highlights

McDonald's reported total revenues of $6.49 billion, a slight decrease from $6.50 billion in the same quarter last year. Operating income fell by 6% to $2.92 billion, impacted by $97 million in pre-tax non-cash impairment charges and $57 million in pre-tax restructuring charges. Net income decreased by 12% to $2.02 billion, resulting in a diluted EPS of $2.80, down from $3.15 in Q2 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company's balance sheet showed a slight increase in total operating costs and expenses, which rose by 5% to $3.57 billion. McDonald's also reported higher interest expenses and a higher effective tax rate, which contributed to the decline in net income.

Analysis

McDonald's performance in Q2 2024 reflects the challenges faced by the global restaurant industry, including fluctuating consumer spending and geopolitical tensions. The company's strategic initiatives, such as menu price adjustments and loyalty programs, have helped mitigate some of these challenges. However, the decline in comparable sales across all segments indicates the need for continued focus on enhancing customer engagement and operational efficiency.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from McDonald's Corp for further details.

