Q3 2024 Symbotic Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Symbotic third-quarter fiscal 2024 financial results. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speakers today, Jeff Evanson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Jeff Evanson - Symbotic Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations
Thank you, Victor. Hello, welcome to Symbotic's third-quarter 2024 financial results webcast. I am Jeff Evanson, Symbotic's VP of Investor Relations.
Some of the statements that we make today regarding our business operations and financial performance may be considered forward-looking. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. Please refer to our Forms 10-K and 10-Q, including the risk factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
In addition, during this call, we will present both GAAP and
