Gartner Inc (IT) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.93 and Revenue of $1.6 Billion, Both Beating Estimates

Revenue and EPS Surpass Analyst Projections

38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.6 billion, up by 6.1% year-over-year, above estimates of $1.584 billion.
  • Net Income: $230 million, increased by 15.9% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.93, up by 18.1% year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $341 million, decreased by 17.0% year-over-year.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased 0.8 million common shares for $340 million; Board increased share repurchase authorization by $600 million.
On July 30, 2024, Gartner Inc (IT, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The Stamford, Conn.-based company, known for its independent research and analysis on information technology and related industries, reported robust financial performance, surpassing analyst estimates for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS).

Company Overview

Gartner Inc (IT, Financial) provides independent research and analysis on information technology and other related technology industries. Its research is delivered to clients' desktops in the form of reports, briefings, and updates. Typical clients are chief information officers and other business executives who help plan companies' IT budgets. Gartner also provides consulting services and operates through three business segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Research segment.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Gartner Inc (IT, Financial) reported revenues of $1.6 billion for Q2 2024, reflecting a 6.1% increase year-over-year (YoY) and a 6.9% increase on a foreign exchange (FX) neutral basis. Net income for the quarter was $230 million, up 15.9% YoY. The diluted EPS stood at $2.93, marking an 18.1% increase from the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $416 million, an 8.2% increase YoY, or 9.8% on an FX neutral basis. Adjusted EPS came in at $3.22, a 13.0% increase YoY.

Performance Analysis

The company's performance is significant as it demonstrates Gartner's ability to grow its revenue and profitability despite economic uncertainties. The increase in contract value to $4.9 billion, up 7.4% YoY on an FX neutral basis, indicates strong demand for Gartner's services. The Research segment, which is the primary revenue driver, saw a 4.8% increase in revenue, while the Conferences and Consulting segments grew by 10.2% and 13.1%, respectively.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Revenues $1.6 billion $1.5 billion +6.1%
Net Income $230 million $198 million +15.9%
Diluted EPS $2.93 $2.48 +18.1%
Adjusted EBITDA $416 million $384 million +8.2%
Adjusted EPS $3.22 $2.85 +13.0%

Challenges and Achievements

Despite the positive results, Gartner faced challenges with its cash flow. Operating cash flow decreased by 15.1% to $370 million, and free cash flow declined by 17.0% to $341 million. These declines could pose potential issues for the company if they persist. However, Gartner's decision to repurchase 0.8 million common shares for $340 million and the Board of Directors' increase in the share repurchase authorization by $600 million in July 2024 reflect confidence in the company's long-term growth prospects.

Commentary

Gene Hall, Gartner’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Contract value in the second quarter grew high single digits, accelerating from Q1. Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS were ahead of expectations. We remain well-positioned to drive long-term, sustained, double-digit growth built on delivering actionable, objective insight to help our clients address their mission-critical priorities.”

Conclusion

Gartner Inc (IT, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, exceeding analyst estimates and showing significant growth in key metrics. While challenges in cash flow remain, the company's strategic initiatives and robust demand for its services position it well for sustained growth. For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Gartner Inc for further details.

