Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.37 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $4.13 Billion Exceeds Expectations

Revenue and Earnings Growth Highlight Robust Performance

38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $4.13 billion, up 8% year-over-year, above estimates of $4.063 billion.
  • Net Income: $324 million, up 54% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.37, up 58% year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $351 million, driven by strong EBITDA and collections performance.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $559 million, up 33% year-over-year, with a record margin of 13.5%.
  • Net Bookings: $4.0 billion, maintaining a book-to-bill ratio of 1.0 for the quarter.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $823 million as of June 28, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, showcasing impressive financial results that surpassed analyst expectations.

1818232967630319616.png

Company Overview

Leidos Holdings Inc is a technology, engineering, and science company that provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets, both domestically and internationally. The company serves a diverse range of customers, including the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), among others. Leidos operates through three reportable segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health, with Defense Solutions being a significant revenue driver.

Performance and Challenges

Leidos Holdings Inc reported revenues of $4.1 billion for the quarter, an 8% increase year-over-year, driven by heightened demand across all customer segments, particularly in managed health services. Net income for the quarter was $324 million, or $2.37 per diluted share, reflecting a 54% and 58% increase year-over-year, respectively. The company also reported an adjusted EBITDA of $559 million, up 33% year-over-year, with a record adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.5%.

Despite these strong results, the company faces challenges such as maintaining cost control and managing increased volumes and earned incentives, particularly in the managed health services sector. These challenges are critical as they directly impact profitability and operational efficiency.

Financial Achievements

Leidos Holdings Inc's financial achievements are noteworthy, particularly in the context of the software and technology industry. The company's ability to generate strong cash flows from operations, amounting to $374 million, and free cash flow of $351 million, underscores its robust financial health. Additionally, the company maintained a book-to-bill ratio of 1.0 for the quarter and 1.1 for the trailing twelve months, indicating a healthy pipeline of future business.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenues $4.13 billion $3.84 billion
Net Income $324 million $210 million
Diluted EPS $2.37 $1.50
Adjusted EBITDA $559 million $420 million
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.5% 10.9%
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $2.63 $1.80

Commentary and Analysis

Thomas Bell, Leidos Chief Executive Officer, commented, "In the second quarter, Leidos continued its industry-leading profitable growth and strong cash generation, showcasing the progress we've made towards our key operational priorities and the dedication to our 'Promises Made, Promises Kept' philosophy."

This commentary highlights the company's strategic focus on operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, which are crucial for sustaining long-term growth and profitability.

Income Statement Highlights

Leidos Holdings Inc reported operating income of $475 million, up from $331 million in the same quarter last year. The company's net income margin improved to 7.8% from 5.5% year-over-year. These improvements were driven by increased volumes and higher earned incentives in managed health services, as well as improved cost control measures.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 28, 2024, Leidos had $823 million in cash and cash equivalents and $4.7 billion in debt. The company generated $374 million in net cash from operating activities and used $21 million and $159 million in investing and financing activities, respectively. The company's strong cash flow performance is a testament to its operational efficiency and effective financial management.

Business Development and Future Outlook

Leidos secured several notable awards during the quarter, including a $823 million task order from the Defense Information Systems Agency and a $738 million contract from the U.S. Air Force. These contracts are expected to drive future revenue growth and enhance the company's market position.

Looking ahead, Leidos has updated its fiscal year 2024 guidance, projecting revenues between $16.1 billion and $16.4 billion, an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 12%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS between $8.60 and $9.00. These projections reflect the company's confidence in its ability to sustain growth and profitability.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Leidos Holdings Inc for further details.

