JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.07 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $2.4 Billion

JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU) released its 8-K filing on July 30, 2024, showcasing a notable performance in Q2 2024.

Summary
  • Net Income: $25 million for Q2 2024, translating to $0.07 earnings per share (GAAP).
  • Revenue: $2.4 billion for Q2 2024, exceeding the estimated $2.397 billion, down 6.9% year-over-year.
  • Operating Expenses: $2.4 billion for Q2 2024, a slight decrease of 0.1% year-over-year.
  • System Capacity: Decreased by 2.7% year-over-year for Q2 2024.
  • Liquidity: Ended Q2 2024 with approximately $1.6 billion in liquidity, excluding a $600 million undrawn revolving credit facility.
  • Fuel Costs: Average fuel price of $2.87 per gallon for Q2 2024.
Article's Main Image

JetBlue Airways Corp is a low-cost airline that offers high-quality service, including assigned seating and in-flight entertainment. It served approximately 100 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and England. The company currently operates Airbus A321, Airbus A320, Airbus A321neo, and Embraer E190 aircraft types. The operating segments of the company are Domestic & Canada, Caribbean & Latin America, and Atlantic. The majority of revenue is generated from the Domestic & Canada segment.

Performance and Challenges

JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU, Financial) reported a net income of $25 million or $0.07 earnings per share for the second quarter of 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of -$0.20 per share. The company also reported operating revenue of $2.4 billion, closely aligning with the estimated revenue of $2,397.34 million. Despite a 6.9% year-over-year decline in operating revenue, JetBlue managed to exceed its second-quarter guidance targets through strong execution and strategic adjustments.

However, the company faced challenges, including a 2.7% year-over-year decrease in system capacity and a 6.9% decline in operating revenue. The operating expense per available seat mile (CASM) increased by 2.6% year-over-year, indicating rising costs. These challenges highlight the importance of JetBlue's strategic initiatives to improve operational efficiency and cost management.

Financial Achievements

JetBlue's financial achievements in Q2 2024 include a completion factor of 98.8%, up from 97.8% in Q2 2023, and structural cost program savings of approximately $145 million to date. The company also reported fleet modernization cost avoidance of $83 million to date. These achievements are crucial for maintaining competitiveness in the transportation industry, where operational efficiency and cost management are key drivers of profitability.

1818233325349924864.png

Key Financial Metrics

JetBlue's income statement for Q2 2024 reveals a total operating revenue of $2,428 million, down from $2,610 million in Q2 2023. Operating expenses remained relatively flat at $2,371 million, resulting in an operating income of $57 million, a significant decline from $235 million in the same period last year. The net income for Q2 2024 was $25 million, down from $138 million in Q2 2023.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Percent Change
Total Operating Revenue $2,428 million $2,610 million -6.9%
Operating Expenses $2,371 million $2,375 million -0.2%
Net Income $25 million $138 million -81.9%
Earnings Per Share $0.07 $0.41 -82.9%

Commentary and Outlook

We closed the first half of 2024 with meaningful year-over-year improvements in our operation and exceeded our second quarter guidance through strong execution, early evidence the changes we are implementing as part of our refocused strategy are yielding positive benefits," said Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue's chief executive officer.

Looking ahead, JetBlue is focused on its JetForward strategy, targeting $800M - $900M of incremental EBIT by 2027. The company plans to boost reliability, enhance customer service, and reinvest in its core geographies. Additionally, JetBlue aims to sustain its historical cost advantage through a new business cost transformation program, forecasted to drive $175 million of structural cost savings through 2027.

JetBlue's outlook for Q3 2024 includes a year-over-year decrease in available seat miles (ASMs) by 3.0% to 6.0% and a revenue decline of 1.5% to 5.5%. The company expects CASM ex-Fuel to increase by 6.0% to 8.0% year-over-year, with fuel prices ranging from $2.82 to $2.97 per gallon.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from JetBlue Airways Corp for further details.

