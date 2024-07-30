Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $1.02 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $199.9M Exceeds Expectations

Positive Performance Driven by Work Truck Solutions Growth and Cost Savings Program

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $199.9 million, exceeded estimates of $182.77 million, down from $207.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Improved to 30.7% from 29.6% in Q2 2023.
  • Net Income: $24.3 million, slightly up from $24.0 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.02, compared to $1.01 in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $43.7 million, up from $43.3 million in Q2 2023, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.9%.
  • Work Truck Solutions Segment: Net sales surged to $81.8 million from $66.1 million in Q2 2023, with adjusted EBITDA increasing to $7.9 million from $1.0 million.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Douglas Dynamics Inc is a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial vehicle attachments and equipment. The Company's portfolio includes snow and ice management attachments sold under the BLIZZARD, FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX, and WESTERN brands, turf care equipment under the TURFEX brand, and industrial maintenance equipment under the SWEEPEX brand. The Company's portfolio also includes the upfit of attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON brand, and the DEJANA brand and its related sub-brands. The Company also leases fifteen manufacturing upfit and service facilities located in Iowa, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island. The Company conducts business in two segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW, Financial) reported a mixed performance for Q2 2024, with earnings per share (EPS) surpassing analyst estimates but revenue falling short. The company posted a diluted EPS of $1.02, exceeding the estimated $0.54. However, net sales were $199.9 million, below the estimated $207.77 million.

1818233356471660544.png

Segment Performance

The Work Truck Attachments segment faced challenges due to lower snowfall, resulting in decreased pre-season orders. Net sales for this segment were $118.1 million, down from $141.2 million in Q2 2023. Adjusted EBITDA also declined to $35.8 million from $42.3 million, though the adjusted EBITDA margin slightly improved to 30.3% from 30.0%.

Conversely, the Work Truck Solutions segment showed robust growth. Net sales increased to $81.8 million from $66.1 million in Q2 2023. Adjusted EBITDA surged to $7.9 million from $1.0 million, with the adjusted EBITDA margin rising to 9.7% from 1.5%.

Consolidated Financial Metrics

$ in millions (except Margins & EPS) Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $199.9 $207.3
Gross Profit Margin 30.7% 29.6%
Income from Operations $36.3 $34.6
Net Income $24.3 $24.0
Diluted EPS $1.02 $1.01
Adjusted EBITDA $43.7 $43.3
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 21.9% 20.9%
Adjusted Net Income $26.5 $26.3
Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.11 $1.11

Management Commentary

"During the second quarter, we have seen profitability improve despite lower Net Sales impacted by low snowfall, due to the management of throughput, pricing realization, and the successful implementation of the 2024 Cost Savings Program. During the first half of the year, the team made difficult but important decisions regarding our cost structure to ensure we are well positioned to succeed. Moving forward, our Attachments segment remains resilient and focused on building for the future in the face of tough market conditions. Our Solutions segment continues to grow and explore exciting opportunities, with everyone on our world class team striving to maximize our near-term performance." - Jim Janik, Chairman, Interim President and CEO

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW, Financial) reported total assets of $616.97 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $593.42 million at the end of 2023. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $4.2 million, a significant decrease from $24.2 million at the end of 2023. Accounts receivable increased to $140.2 million from $83.8 million, while inventories slightly decreased to $139.4 million from $140.4 million.

Outlook

Despite softer-than-expected preseason orders, Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW, Financial) maintains its 2024 guidance ranges, driven by strong performance in the Work Truck Solutions segment and successful cost-saving measures. The company remains focused on aligning production plans and monitoring order activity and dealer inventory closely.

For more detailed information, readers can access the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Douglas Dynamics Inc for further details.

