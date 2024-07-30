CorVel Corp (CRVL) Q2 Earnings: EPS of $1.25, Revenue Hits $212 Million

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Previous Year's Figures

36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $212 million, up 11% year-over-year from $190 million.
  • Gross Profit: $48.2 million, a 15% increase from $41.9 million, with a gross margin of 22.7%.
  • Net Income: $21.6 million, compared to $19.8 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Diluted EPS increased to $1.25 from $1.14, a 9.6% rise.
  • Cash Position: Ended the quarter with $132 million in cash and cash equivalents, with no borrowings.
  • Stock Repurchase: Repurchased $9.5 million of common stock during the quarter.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, CorVel Corp (CRVL, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. CorVel Corp applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. It partners with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies in managing worker's compensation and health, auto, and liability services.

Performance Overview

CorVel Corp (CRVL, Financial) reported revenues of $212 million for the quarter, marking an 11% increase from $190 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The company's earnings per share (EPS) also saw a notable rise, reaching $1.25 compared to $1.14 in the prior year’s quarter.

1818233514227822592.png

Financial Achievements

The company’s gross profit increased by 15% to $48.2 million, with a gross margin of 22.7%, compared to $41.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. CorVel Corp (CRVL, Financial) ended the quarter with $132 million in cash and cash equivalents, and no borrowings, highlighting its strong liquidity position. Additionally, the company repurchased $9.5 million of common stock during the quarter.

Income Statement Highlights

Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023
Revenues $211,722,000 $190,253,000
Cost of revenues $163,567,000 $148,375,000
Gross profit $48,155,000 $41,878,000
General and administrative $20,120,000 $16,450,000
Income from operations $28,035,000 $25,428,000
Income tax provision $6,458,000 $5,623,000
Net income $21,577,000 $19,805,000
Earnings Per Share:
Basic $1.26 $1.16
Diluted $1.25 $1.14
Weighted Shares
Basic 17,122,000 17,144,000
Diluted 17,313,000 17,385,000

Balance Sheet Highlights

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024
Cash $131,908,000 $105,563,000
Customer deposits $94,022,000 $88,142,000
Accounts receivable, net $97,749,000 $97,108,000
Prepaid taxes and expenses $9,579,000 $11,418,000
Property, net $86,865,000 $85,892,000
Goodwill and other assets $42,808,000 $42,498,000
Right-of-use asset, net $23,241,000 $24,058,000
Total $486,172,000 $454,679,000
Accounts and taxes payable $18,681,000 $16,631,000
Accrued liabilities $181,904,000 $167,868,000
Long-term lease liabilities $21,714,000 $22,533,000
Paid-in capital $237,807,000 $233,632,000
Treasury stock ($803,431,000) ($793,905,000)
Retained earnings $829,497,000 $807,920,000
Total $486,172,000 $454,679,000

Technological Advancements

During the quarter, CorVel Corp (CRVL, Financial) introduced an enhanced communications platform integrated into its proprietary claims system, CareMC. This platform aims to improve efficiency for claim staff and injured workers while utilizing advanced security features to reduce patient security risks. Additionally, the company is leveraging artificial intelligence to review clinical bills, identify anomalies, and document activities, which is expected to enhance cost containment and improve outcomes for partners.

Analysis

CorVel Corp (CRVL

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CorVel Corp for further details.

