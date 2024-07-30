On July 30, 2024, CorVel Corp (CRVL, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. CorVel Corp applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. It partners with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies in managing worker's compensation and health, auto, and liability services.

Performance Overview

CorVel Corp (CRVL, Financial) reported revenues of $212 million for the quarter, marking an 11% increase from $190 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The company's earnings per share (EPS) also saw a notable rise, reaching $1.25 compared to $1.14 in the prior year’s quarter.

Financial Achievements

The company’s gross profit increased by 15% to $48.2 million, with a gross margin of 22.7%, compared to $41.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. CorVel Corp (CRVL, Financial) ended the quarter with $132 million in cash and cash equivalents, and no borrowings, highlighting its strong liquidity position. Additionally, the company repurchased $9.5 million of common stock during the quarter.

Income Statement Highlights

Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Revenues $211,722,000 $190,253,000 Cost of revenues $163,567,000 $148,375,000 Gross profit $48,155,000 $41,878,000 General and administrative $20,120,000 $16,450,000 Income from operations $28,035,000 $25,428,000 Income tax provision $6,458,000 $5,623,000 Net income $21,577,000 $19,805,000 Earnings Per Share: Basic $1.26 $1.16 Diluted $1.25 $1.14 Weighted Shares Basic 17,122,000 17,144,000 Diluted 17,313,000 17,385,000

Balance Sheet Highlights

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Cash $131,908,000 $105,563,000 Customer deposits $94,022,000 $88,142,000 Accounts receivable, net $97,749,000 $97,108,000 Prepaid taxes and expenses $9,579,000 $11,418,000 Property, net $86,865,000 $85,892,000 Goodwill and other assets $42,808,000 $42,498,000 Right-of-use asset, net $23,241,000 $24,058,000 Total $486,172,000 $454,679,000 Accounts and taxes payable $18,681,000 $16,631,000 Accrued liabilities $181,904,000 $167,868,000 Long-term lease liabilities $21,714,000 $22,533,000 Paid-in capital $237,807,000 $233,632,000 Treasury stock ($803,431,000) ($793,905,000) Retained earnings $829,497,000 $807,920,000 Total $486,172,000 $454,679,000

Technological Advancements

During the quarter, CorVel Corp (CRVL, Financial) introduced an enhanced communications platform integrated into its proprietary claims system, CareMC. This platform aims to improve efficiency for claim staff and injured workers while utilizing advanced security features to reduce patient security risks. Additionally, the company is leveraging artificial intelligence to review clinical bills, identify anomalies, and document activities, which is expected to enhance cost containment and improve outcomes for partners.

Analysis

