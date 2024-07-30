Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS ($0.13), Revenue $4.0B Misses Estimates

Second Quarter Gross Margin Expansion and Strong Cash Generation Highlight Performance

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $4.0 billion, down 3% year-over-year, missed analyst estimates of $4.016 billion.
  • Gross Margin: 28.4%, up 600 basis points from the prior year, driven by lower inventory destocking costs and supply chain improvements.
  • GAAP EPS: ($0.13) for the second quarter.
  • Free Cash Flow: $486 million, supported by strong cash generation and proceeds from infrastructure divestiture.
  • Debt Reduction: $1.2 billion in the second quarter, aided by strong cash generation and divestiture proceeds.
  • Segment Performance: Tools & Outdoor segment margin was 9.0%, up 610 basis points year-over-year; Industrial segment margin was 13.5%, up 190 basis points year-over-year.
  • Guidance Update: Revised GAAP EPS range to $0.90 to $2.00, raised adjusted EPS to $3.70 to $4.50, and increased free cash flow outlook to $650 million to $850 million.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The company, a global leader in tools and outdoor products, operates primarily through its Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments, with the majority of its revenue generated in the United States.

Performance Overview

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK, Financial) reported second-quarter revenues of $4.0 billion, a 3% decline compared to the previous year. Despite a 1% organic revenue growth driven by DEWALT, Outdoor Products, and Engineered Fastening, the overall revenue was impacted by the previously announced infrastructure divestiture and currency fluctuations.

1818237927503851520.png

Gross margin for the quarter was 28.4%, a significant improvement of 600 basis points from the prior year. Adjusted gross margin stood at 29.2%, up 560 basis points. The company attributed this improvement to lower inventory destocking costs, benefits from supply chain transformation, and reduced shipping costs.

Financial Achievements

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK, Financial) achieved a second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.09, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.72. However, the GAAP EPS was reported at ($0.13). The company generated $573 million in cash from operating activities and $486 million in free cash flow, which supported a $1.2 billion debt reduction in the second quarter.

Donald Allan, Jr., President & CEO, commented, “We extended our trajectory of solid execution on our operational priorities, which drove gross margin improvement versus the prior year and strong cash generation in the second quarter. Strength in DEWALT, outdoor and aerospace fasteners combined to yield organic growth amidst a weak consumer backdrop.”

Income Statement Highlights

Segment Sales ($M) Segment Profit ($M) Adjusted Segment Profit ($M) Segment Margin Adjusted Segment Margin
Tools & Outdoor 3,529 316.1 368.7 9.0% 10.4%
Industrial 496 66.8 67.1 13.5% 13.5%

The Tools & Outdoor segment saw flat net sales compared to the previous year, with DEWALT and outdoor products leading volume gains. The Industrial segment experienced a 20% decline in net sales due to the infrastructure divestiture and currency impacts, partially offset by price increases.

Challenges and Strategic Focus

Despite the positive financial achievements, Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK, Financial) faces challenges such as mixed demand trends across markets and environmental charges. The company remains focused on implementing supply chain improvements and cost reduction initiatives to enhance margins and drive long-term shareholder returns.

Patrick D. Hallinan, Executive Vice President and CFO, stated, "Looking forward, we remain focused on executing our supply chain improvements to further improve gross margin and earnings in the second half of 2024 and our progress to date supports our improved full year adjusted earnings and free cash flow outlook."

Outlook and Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK, Financial) has revised its GAAP EPS range to $0.90 to $2.00, down from the previous range of $1.60 to $2.85, primarily due to environmental reserve adjustments. The company has raised its adjusted EPS guidance to $3.70 to $4.50 and increased its free cash flow outlook to $650 million to $850 million.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Stanley Black & Decker Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.