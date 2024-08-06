SITE Centers Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.11, Revenue of $114.1 Million, Beats Estimates

Strong Gains from Property Sales Drive Earnings

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $235.5 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, significantly up from $2.6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
  • Revenue: $114.1 million, exceeding the analyst estimate of $113.50 million.
  • Operating Funds from Operations (OFFO): $55.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to $61.3 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in the year-ago period.
  • Property Sales: Sold 15 shopping centers and a parcel for an aggregate price of $868.2 million, including 13 shopping centers during the second quarter for $800.7 million.
  • Acquisitions: Acquired six convenience shopping centers and a ground leased parcel for an aggregate price of $56.0 million.
  • Leased Rate: Reported a leased rate of 93.2% at June 30, 2024, down from 94.2% at March 31, 2024, and 95.5% at June 30, 2023.
  • Same-Store Net Operating Income (SSNOI): Increased by 0.8% on a pro rata basis for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the year-ago period.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, SITE Centers Corp (SITC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. SITE Centers Corp is a United States-based self-administered and self-managed REIT that operates as a fully integrated real estate company. The company is engaged in the business of owning, leasing, acquiring, redeveloping, developing, and managing shopping centers.

1818243146505678848.png

Performance Overview

SITE Centers Corp reported a significant increase in net income attributable to common shareholders, reaching $235.5 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, compared to $2.6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the same period last year. This substantial year-over-year increase was primarily driven by higher gains on property sales and increased interest income, despite a decrease in property Net Operating Income (NOI) due to net property dispositions and transaction-related costs.

Financial Achievements

Operating Funds from Operations (OFFO) for the quarter was $55.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to $61.3 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. The decrease in OFFO was mainly due to lower property NOI from net property dispositions, partially offset by higher interest income.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income (Common Shareholders) $235.5 million $2.6 million
Operating FFO $55.9 million $61.3 million
NOI $78.7 million $93.6 million
Revenue $114.1 million $136.4 million

Income Statement Highlights

Rental income for the quarter was $113.5 million, down from $136.4 million in the same period last year. Operating and maintenance expenses decreased to $19.3 million from $22.5 million, while real estate taxes also saw a reduction to $16.1 million from $20.3 million. The net operating income (NOI) stood at $78.7 million, compared to $93.6 million in Q2 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, SITE Centers Corp reported total assets of $4.05 billion, with cash and cash equivalents amounting to $1.18 billion. The company’s total liabilities were $1.71 billion, and total equity was $2.33 billion. The company also repurchased $26.7 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding senior unsecured notes during the quarter.

Operational Highlights

The company sold 15 shopping centers and a parcel at a shopping center for an aggregate price of $868.2 million. Additionally, SITE Centers acquired six convenience shopping centers and a ground leased parcel of land for an aggregate price of $56.0 million. The company also announced a one-for-four reverse stock split, effective August 19, 2024.

Commentary

“The planned spin-off of Curbline Properties remains on track with further progress in the second quarter across all fronts highlighted by nearly $1 billion of quarterly transactions, 24% trailing-twelve month new leasing spreads for Curbline Properties, and over $50 million of debt repurchased or retired prior to maturity,” commented David R. Lukes, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Analysis

SITE Centers Corp’s strong performance in Q2 2024, driven by significant gains from property sales, highlights the company’s strategic focus on optimizing its portfolio. The substantial increase in net income and the successful execution of property transactions underscore the company’s ability to generate value for shareholders. However, the decrease in property NOI and the challenges associated with net property dispositions indicate areas that require ongoing attention.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from SITE Centers Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.