S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $3.23 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $3.549 Billion

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amid Robust Growth in Ratings and Indices

26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $3.549 billion, up 14% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $3.420 billion.
  • GAAP Net Income: Increased 98% to $1.011 billion, driven by strong growth in Ratings and Indices.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: Rose 102% to $3.23, significantly above the analyst estimate of $2.99.
  • Operating Margin: GAAP operating margin increased over 1,100 basis points to 40.9%, while adjusted operating margin rose 450 basis points to 50.7%.
  • Adjusted Net Income: Increased 27% to $1.267 billion, with adjusted diluted EPS up 30% to $4.04.
  • Full-Year Guidance: Revenue growth expected to be 8.0% - 10.0%, with GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $11.15 - $11.40.
  • Share Repurchases: Additional accelerated share repurchases totaling $1.5 billion planned in the coming weeks.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, S&P Global Inc (SPGI, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting impressive second-quarter results for 2024. The company, known for providing essential data and benchmarks to capital and commodity market participants, reported significant growth in both revenue and earnings.

Company Overview

S&P Global Inc (SPGI, Financial) is a leading provider of data and benchmarks to capital and commodity market participants. Its ratings business is the largest credit rating agency globally, and its market intelligence segment, which offers desktop, data, and advisory solutions, is the largest by revenue. Other segments include commodity insights, mobility, and indexes.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

For the second quarter of 2024, S&P Global Inc (SPGI, Financial) reported:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Revenue $3.549 billion $3.113 billion +14%
GAAP Net Income $1.011 billion $510 million +98%
GAAP Diluted EPS $3.23 $1.60 +102%
Adjusted Net Income $1.267 billion $998 million +27%
Adjusted Diluted EPS $4.04 $3.11 +30%

1818248084581412864.png

Key Financial Metrics and Achievements

S&P Global Inc (SPGI, Financial) achieved record quarterly revenue of $3.549 billion, a 14% increase year-over-year, driven by strong performance in its Ratings and Indices divisions. Excluding the impact of Engineering Solutions, revenue growth would have been 16% year-over-year. The company's GAAP operating margin increased by over 1,100 basis points to 40.9%, while the adjusted operating margin rose by 450 basis points to 50.7%.

The company's GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) surged by 102% to $3.23, primarily due to a 98% increase in net income and a 2% reduction in diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted diluted EPS increased by 30% to $4.04, driven by a 27% increase in adjusted net income and a 2% decrease in diluted shares outstanding.

Income Statement Highlights

Second-quarter revenue increased by 14%, with subscription products contributing an 8% increase, excluding Engineering Solutions. The company's operating profit margin saw significant improvement, with GAAP operating profit margin increasing by over 1,100 basis points to 40.9%, and adjusted operating profit margin rising by 450 basis points to 50.7%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

S&P Global Inc (SPGI, Financial) expects 2024 cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures and distributions to noncontrolling interest holders, to be approximately $4.4 billion, up from the prior expectation of $4.2 billion. Adjusted free cash flow, excluding certain items, is expected to be around $4.7 billion, compared to prior guidance of $4.5 billion.

Commentary and Future Outlook

"Our second quarter results demonstrate the power of S&P Global's strategy and the ability to quickly respond to dynamic markets and create value for our customers. In the current uncertain macro landscape, we delivered record revenue, significant operating margin expansion on both a GAAP and adjusted basis, and significant outperformance against our internal expectations on both GAAP and adjusted EPS." - Douglas Peterson, President and CEO

Looking ahead, S&P Global Inc (SPGI, Financial) has raised its full-year 2024 guidance, now expecting revenue growth of 8.0% - 10.0%, GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $11.15 - $11.40, and adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $14.35 - $14.60. The company also plans to execute additional accelerated share repurchases totaling $1.5 billion in the coming weeks.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from S&P Global Inc for further details.

