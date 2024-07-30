On July 30, 2024, American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. American Electric Power is one of the largest regulated utilities in the United States, providing electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to more than 5 million customers in 11 states. About 42% of AEP's capacity is coal, with the remainder from a mix of natural gas (27%), renewable energy and hydro (21%), nuclear (8%), and demand response (2%). Vertically integrated utilities, transmission and distribution, and generation and marketing support earnings.

Performance Overview

American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP, Financial) reported second-quarter 2024 GAAP earnings of $0.64 per share, down from $1.01 per share in the same period last year. However, operating earnings, which exclude special items, were $1.25 per share, up from $1.13 per share in Q2 2023, aligning with analyst estimates of $1.25 per share. Revenue for the quarter was $4.6 billion, a slight increase from $4.4 billion in the previous year, but below the analyst estimate of $4.739 billion.

Key Financial Achievements

Despite the decline in GAAP earnings, AEP's operating earnings showed resilience, reflecting the company's ability to manage its core operations effectively. The company reaffirmed its 2024 operating earnings guidance of $5.53 to $5.73 per share and a long-term growth rate of 6% to 7%. This reaffirmation is crucial for value investors as it indicates stability and potential for future growth.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Variance Revenue ($ in billions) 4.6 4.4 0.2 GAAP Earnings ($ in millions) 340.3 521.2 (180.9) Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) ($ in millions) 662.0 582.2 79.8 GAAP EPS ($) 0.64 1.01 (0.37) Operating EPS (non-GAAP) ($) 1.25 1.13 0.12

Segment Performance

American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP, Financial) experienced mixed results across its segments. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment saw a significant decline in GAAP earnings, while the Transmission & Distribution Utilities segment posted a slight decrease. However, the AEP Transmission Holdco segment showed a modest increase in both GAAP and operating earnings.

Commentary and Analysis

"AEP’s investments in a modern, affordable and reliable energy system continue to benefit our customers and communities while supporting our earnings results. Our solid performance in the first half of the year and our team’s proven ability to efficiently manage the business allow us to reaffirm our 2024 earnings guidance range," said Ben Fowke, interim chief executive officer and president.

The company's focus on economic development and robust transmission network has led to a 12.4% increase in commercial load over the second quarter last year. This growth is driven by new data processing facilities coming online, positioning AEP for further expansion.

Challenges and Future Outlook

Despite the positive operating earnings, AEP faced challenges such as a revenue refund provision associated with the Turk Plant, impacts of the EPA's revised Coal Combustion Residuals Rule, and severance expenses related to workforce reduction. These factors contributed to the variance between GAAP and operating earnings.

Looking ahead, AEP plans to add more than 20 gigawatts of new resources over the next decade to meet growing energy demands. The company is also addressing inflation impacts through a voluntary workforce reduction program, which is expected to yield benefits in the second half of the year.

