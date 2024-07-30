Xylem Inc (XYL) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.80 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $2.2 Billion

Revenue and EPS Surpass Expectations, Full-Year Guidance Raised

Summary
  • Revenue: $2.2 billion, up 26% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $2.18 billion.
  • GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.80, up 78% from the previous year.
  • Net Income: $194 million, reflecting a significant increase from $92 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 20.8%, showing a year-over-year increase of 170 basis points.
  • Full-Year Guidance: Raised revenue guidance to $8.55 billion, up approximately 16%, and adjusted EPS guidance to $4.18 to $4.28.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Xylem Inc (XYL, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Xylem, a global leader in water technology, reported robust financial results, surpassing analyst estimates and raising its full-year guidance.

1818248381705908224.png

Company Overview

Xylem Inc (XYL, Financial) is a global leader in water technology, offering a wide range of solutions for the transport, treatment, testing, and efficient use of water. The company serves customers in the utility, industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. Spun off from ITT in 2011, Xylem is based in Rye Brook, New York, and operates in over 150 countries with 16,200 employees. In 2023, the company generated $7.4 billion in revenue.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

For the second quarter of 2024, Xylem Inc (XYL, Financial) reported:

Metric Q2 2024 Analyst Estimate
Revenue $2.2 billion $2.178 billion
Earnings Per Share (EPS) $0.80 (reported), $1.09 (adjusted) $0.93

Revenue increased by 26% on a reported basis and 9% organically, driven by strong execution and demand. Reported EPS rose by 78%, while adjusted EPS increased by 11%, both exceeding previous guidance.

Key Financial Achievements

Xylem's net income for Q2 2024 was $194 million, or $0.80 per share, with a net income margin of 8.9%, up 360 basis points. Adjusted net income was $266 million, or $1.09 per share. The company's adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.8%, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 170 basis points, driven by productivity savings, volume, and price improvements.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $2.169 billion $1.722 billion
Gross Profit $819 million $651 million
Operating Income $253 million $119 million
Net Income $194 million $92 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Xylem reported total assets of $15.765 billion, with cash and cash equivalents of $815 million. The company's total liabilities stood at $5.417 billion, while stockholders' equity was $10.348 billion. Net cash from operating activities was $377 million for the first half of 2024, with capital expenditures amounting to $147 million.

Outlook and Guidance

Xylem has raised its full-year 2024 revenue guidance to $8.55 billion, up approximately 16% on a reported basis, with organic revenue growth of 5% to 6%. The company also increased its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $4.18 to $4.28, from the previous range of $4.10 to $4.25.

"The team continued to build on Xylem’s momentum and outperformed expectations on all metrics in the second quarter," said Xylem’s President and CEO, Matthew Pine. "Healthy demand, combined with the team’s disciplined operational execution, delivered significant margin expansion in the quarter. Evoqua integration and synergies are also well on track."

Conclusion

Xylem Inc (XYL, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, exceeding analyst estimates and raising its full-year guidance. The company's robust revenue growth, improved margins, and strategic execution position it well to address global water challenges and drive long-term value for shareholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Xylem Inc for further details.

