SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $598.6M, EPS Aligns with Expectations at $0.01

Strong Revenue Growth and Continued Profitability

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $598.6 million, up 20% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $564.59 million.
  • Net Income: $17.4 million, marking the third consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability, compared to a loss of $47.5 million in the same period last year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.01, aligning with analyst estimates.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $137.9 million, an 80% increase from the prior year's $76.8 million.
  • Member Growth: Total members reached nearly 8.8 million, a 41% increase year-over-year.
  • Product Growth: Total products grew to nearly 12.8 million, up 36% from the previous year.
  • Guidance Raised: Management increased FY24 guidance, expecting adjusted net revenue of $2.425 to $2.465 billion and GAAP net income of $175 to $185 million.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, reporting impressive financial results that surpassed analyst expectations. SoFi, a San Francisco-based financial services company, has expanded its offerings from student loan refinancing to include a wide range of financial products and services, aiming to be a comprehensive financial platform for its clients.

Performance Highlights

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI, Financial) reported total GAAP net revenue of $598.6 million for Q2 2024, a 20% increase from $498.0 million in the same period last year. The company also achieved a net income of $17.4 million, marking its third consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability. This compares to a net loss of $47.5 million in Q2 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.01, aligning with analyst estimates.

1818248501621059584.png

Financial Achievements

SoFi's adjusted net revenue for Q2 2024 was $597.0 million, up 22% from $488.8 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA reached $137.9 million, an 80% increase from $76.8 million in Q2 2023, reflecting a 23% margin. Tangible book value grew by 30% year-over-year to $4.2 billion, or $3.92 per share.

Segment Performance

The Financial Services and Tech Platform segments contributed significantly to SoFi's growth, making up 45% of adjusted net revenue, up from 38% a year ago. These segments grew revenue by a combined 46% year-over-year. The Lending segment also showed resilience, with net interest income rising 20% year-over-year to $279.2 million.

Income Statement Summary

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Total Net Revenue $598.6 million $498.0 million 20%
Net Income (Loss) $17.4 million $(47.5) million n/m
Adjusted Net Revenue $597.0 million $488.8 million 22%
Adjusted EBITDA $137.9 million $76.8 million 80%

Member and Product Growth

SoFi added over 643,000 new members in Q2 2024, bringing the total to nearly 8.8 million, a 41% increase from the prior year. Product additions were over 946,000, totaling nearly 12.8 million products, up 36% year-over-year. The Financial Services segment saw a 39% increase in total products to 11.0 million.

Commentary from Management

"We had an exceptional second quarter. Our relentless focus on product innovation and member growth across our portfolio of businesses not only drove strong results today, but we expect that they'll fuel financial growth for years to come," said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi Technologies Inc.

Analysis and Outlook

SoFi's strong performance in Q2 2024 highlights its ability to navigate a challenging macroeconomic environment while continuing to innovate and expand its product offerings. The company's diversified revenue streams and focus on member growth position it well for sustained profitability. Management has raised its full-year 2024 guidance, expecting adjusted net revenue of $2.425 to $2.465 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $605 to $615 million.

For more detailed financial information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from SoFi Technologies Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.