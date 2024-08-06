CECO Environmental Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Meets Estimates at $0.12, Revenue Misses at $137.5 Million

Record Revenue, Gross Profits, and EBITDA; Strategic Acquisition Completed

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $137.5 million, up 6% year-over-year, fell short of estimates of $143.32 million.
  • Gross Profit: $49.0 million, up 23% year-over-year, with gross margins of 35.6%, up 480 basis points.
  • Net Income: $4.5 million, up 22% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS (diluted): $0.12, met analyst estimates of $0.12.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $16.1 million, up 18% year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $2.6 million, down $7.4 million compared to the previous year.
  • Backlog: $390.9 million, indicating strong future demand.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, CECO Environmental Corp (CECO, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. CECO Environmental Corp serves the energy, industrial, and other niche markets through its Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions segments.

Performance Overview

CECO Environmental Corp (CECO, Financial) reported a revenue of $137.5 million for Q2 2024, which represents a 6% increase year-over-year but fell short of the analyst estimate of $143.32 million. The company achieved a gross profit of $49.0 million, up 23%, and a gross margin of 35.6%, up 480 basis points. Net income for the quarter was $4.5 million, a 22% increase from the previous year, while non-GAAP net income was $7.4 million, up 42%. The GAAP EPS (diluted) was $0.12, meeting the analyst estimate, and the non-GAAP EPS (diluted) was $0.20, up 33%.

1818249053394333696.png

Key Financial Achievements

CECO Environmental Corp (CECO, Financial) set several financial records this quarter, including the highest second-quarter sales, gross profit, and adjusted EBITDA. The adjusted EBITDA was $16.1 million, reflecting an 18% increase from the previous year. However, free cash flow was $2.6 million, down $7.4 million from the same period last year.

“We continue to deliver strong results while maintaining our strategic investments and programmatic M&A to advance our operating model as we pursue exciting growth opportunities across industrial air, industrial water, and energy transition,” said CECO’s Chief Executive Officer, Todd Gleason.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $137.5 million $129.2 million
Gross Profit $49.0 million $39.8 million
Net Income $4.5 million $3.7 million
Adjusted EBITDA $16.1 million $13.7 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, CECO Environmental Corp (CECO, Financial) reported total assets of $598.1 million, slightly down from $600.3 million at the end of 2023. The company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $36.5 million, down from $54.8 million. Total liabilities were $358.3 million, a slight decrease from $362.8 million at the end of 2023.

Strategic Acquisition and Raised Guidance

CECO Environmental Corp (CECO, Financial) completed the acquisition of EnviroCare International (ECI), a designer and supplier of industrial exhaust air contamination treatment and control systems. This acquisition is expected to contribute approximately $13 million in sales for the full year 2024 with mid-teen EBITDA margins.

Following the acquisition, CECO raised its full-year 2024 revenue guidance to between $600 and $620 million, up approximately 12% at the midpoint. The adjusted EBITDA guidance was also raised to between $68 and $72 million, up approximately 21% year-over-year at the midpoint.

“This marks the second time we have raised guidance since introducing our full-year 2024 outlook in November of 2023. I am pleased we continue to deliver on our financial commitments while maintaining investments in organic growth, operational excellence, portfolio transformation, M&A, and talent,” added Gleason.

Conclusion

CECO Environmental Corp (CECO, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in Q2 2024, setting several records despite missing revenue estimates. The strategic acquisition of EnviroCare International and the raised full-year guidance reflect the company's commitment to growth and operational excellence. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how these developments unfold in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CECO Environmental Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.