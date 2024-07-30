M/I Homes Inc (MHO) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $5.12 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $1.1 Billion

Strong Performance in Revenue and Net Income

Summary
  • Revenue: $1.1 billion, up 9% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $1.057 billion.
  • Net Income: $146.7 million, a 24% increase from the previous year, setting an all-time quarterly record.
  • GAAP EPS: $5.12 per diluted share, compared to $4.12 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
  • Homes Delivered: Increased 12% to 2,224 homes, compared to 1,990 homes in the same quarter last year.
  • Shareholders' Equity: Reached a record $2.7 billion, a 19% increase from a year ago, with a book value per share of $100.
  • New Contracts: Increased 3% to 2,255, compared to 2,197 in the same quarter last year.
  • Return on Equity: Achieved a solid 21%, reflecting strong financial performance.
On July 30, 2024, M/I Homes Inc (MHO, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing impressive financial results that surpassed analyst expectations. The American construction company, known for its residential construction operations across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Southern regions, reported significant growth in key financial metrics.

Company Overview

M/I Homes Inc is a leading homebuilder in the United States, focusing on residential construction. The company operates through two segments: homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding segment, which generates the majority of the revenue, targets entry-level, move-up, and luxury homebuyers. The financial services segment supports homebuilding operations by providing mortgage loans and title services.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

For the second quarter of 2024, M/I Homes Inc reported:

  • Homes delivered increased by 12% to 2,224 units.
  • Revenue increased by 9% to $1.1 billion, setting a second-quarter record.
  • Pre-tax income surged by 25% to $194.1 million, representing 17.5% of revenue, both all-time quarterly records.
  • Net income rose by 24% to a record $146.7 million, or $5.12 per diluted share.
  • Shareholders’ equity reached a record $2.7 billion, a 19% increase from the previous year, with a book value per share of $100.
  • New contracts increased by 3% to 2,255 units.
  • Backlog sales value grew to $1.82 billion, up 3% from the previous year.
  • Repurchased $50 million of common stock.
  • Return on equity stood at 21%.

Performance Analysis

The company's performance in Q2 2024 highlights its robust operational efficiency and market demand. The 12% increase in homes delivered and the 9% rise in revenue underscore the company's ability to scale its operations effectively. The record pre-tax income and net income reflect strong profitability and efficient cost management.

Financial Achievements

M/I Homes Inc's financial achievements are crucial for the homebuilding industry, which is capital-intensive and sensitive to economic cycles. The company's ability to increase its shareholders' equity by 19% and maintain a strong return on equity of 21% demonstrates its financial stability and growth potential.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $1.1 billion $1.0 billion
Net Income $146.7 million $118.0 million
Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $5.12 $4.12
Homes Delivered 2,224 1,990
New Contracts 2,255 2,197
Backlog Sales Value $1.82 billion $1.78 billion

Commentary

"We had a very strong second quarter highlighted by all-time quarterly records in income, gross margins, and pre-tax margins. For the quarter, revenue increased by 9%, gross margins were 28% compared to 25% a year ago, pre-tax margins were 17.5% compared to 15.3% a year ago, and pre-tax income improved by 25% to an all-time record $194.1 million. These results produced a solid 21% return on equity." - Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President.

Conclusion

M/I Homes Inc's Q2 2024 earnings report demonstrates the company's strong market position and operational efficiency. The significant growth in revenue, net income, and other key financial metrics highlights the company's ability to navigate market challenges and capitalize on opportunities. Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members should consider these robust financial results when evaluating investment opportunities in the homebuilding sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from M/I Homes Inc for further details.

