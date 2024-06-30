CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT) Q1 FY25 Earnings: EPS of $0.41 Beats Estimate, Revenue of $224.7M Surpasses Forecast

CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT) Reports 13% Revenue Growth in Q1 FY25

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $224.7 million, up 13% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $215.54 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $18.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share.
  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR): $803 million, up 17% year-over-year.
  • Subscription Revenue: $124.1 million, up 28% year-over-year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $44.7 million, with free cash flow of $43.8 million.
  • Share Repurchases: $51.4 million, or approximately 471,000 shares of common stock.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2024. CommVault Systems Inc provides data and information management software applications and services, catering to large global enterprises, small- and midsize businesses, and government agencies through its salesforce and reseller partners. The company's software solutions include Commvault Complete Backup and Recovery, HyperScale, Hedvig, and Metallic.

Performance Overview

CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT, Financial) reported total revenues of $224.7 million for Q1 FY25, marking a 13% year-over-year increase and surpassing the analyst estimate of $215.54 million. The company's earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.41, significantly higher than the estimated $0.32.

1818258141851316224.png

Key Financial Achievements

CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT, Financial) demonstrated robust growth in several key financial metrics:

  • Total annualized recurring revenue (ARR) grew by 17% year-over-year to $803 million.
  • Subscription revenue increased by 28% year-over-year to $124.1 million.
  • Subscription ARR rose by 27% year-over-year to $636 million.
  • Operating cash flow was $44.7 million, with free cash flow of $43.8 million.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 FY25 Q1 FY24
Total Revenues $224.7 million $198.2 million
Gross Margin $184.9 million $162.6 million
Income from Operations (EBIT) $18.4 million $18.5 million
Non-GAAP EBIT $48.3 million Not Provided
GAAP Net Income $18.5 million $12.6 million
Non-GAAP Net Income $38.4 million Not Provided

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT, Financial) had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $287.9 million. The company repurchased $51.4 million worth of common stock during the first quarter, amounting to approximately 471,000 shares at an average price of $109.06 per share.

Commentary and Analysis

The need for resilience is paramount and we are leading the charge," said Sanjay Mirchandani, Commvault’s President and CEO. "Our ability to empower customers globally, to regularly test their readiness and quickly recover their data and applications is not only a differentiator, but enabled Commvault to start the fiscal year strong, generating 13% total revenue growth and 17% annualized recurring revenue growth in fiscal Q1."

CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT, Financial)'s strong performance in Q1 FY25 highlights its resilience and ability to adapt to market demands. The significant growth in subscription revenue and ARR underscores the company's successful transition to a subscription-based model, which provides more predictable and recurring revenue streams. However, the company faces challenges such as maintaining this growth trajectory and managing operational costs effectively.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CommVault Systems Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.