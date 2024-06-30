On July 30, 2024, CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2024. CommVault Systems Inc provides data and information management software applications and services, catering to large global enterprises, small- and midsize businesses, and government agencies through its salesforce and reseller partners. The company's software solutions include Commvault Complete Backup and Recovery, HyperScale, Hedvig, and Metallic.

Performance Overview

CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT, Financial) reported total revenues of $224.7 million for Q1 FY25, marking a 13% year-over-year increase and surpassing the analyst estimate of $215.54 million. The company's earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.41, significantly higher than the estimated $0.32.

Key Financial Achievements

CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT, Financial) demonstrated robust growth in several key financial metrics:

Total annualized recurring revenue (ARR) grew by 17% year-over-year to $803 million.

Subscription revenue increased by 28% year-over-year to $124.1 million.

Subscription ARR rose by 27% year-over-year to $636 million.

Operating cash flow was $44.7 million, with free cash flow of $43.8 million.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 FY25 Q1 FY24 Total Revenues $224.7 million $198.2 million Gross Margin $184.9 million $162.6 million Income from Operations (EBIT) $18.4 million $18.5 million Non-GAAP EBIT $48.3 million Not Provided GAAP Net Income $18.5 million $12.6 million Non-GAAP Net Income $38.4 million Not Provided

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT, Financial) had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $287.9 million. The company repurchased $51.4 million worth of common stock during the first quarter, amounting to approximately 471,000 shares at an average price of $109.06 per share.

Commentary and Analysis

The need for resilience is paramount and we are leading the charge," said Sanjay Mirchandani, Commvault’s President and CEO. "Our ability to empower customers globally, to regularly test their readiness and quickly recover their data and applications is not only a differentiator, but enabled Commvault to start the fiscal year strong, generating 13% total revenue growth and 17% annualized recurring revenue growth in fiscal Q1."

CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT, Financial)'s strong performance in Q1 FY25 highlights its resilience and ability to adapt to market demands. The significant growth in subscription revenue and ARR underscores the company's successful transition to a subscription-based model, which provides more predictable and recurring revenue streams. However, the company faces challenges such as maintaining this growth trajectory and managing operational costs effectively.

