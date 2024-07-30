Pfizer Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $13.3 Billion, GAAP EPS at $0.01

Pfizer Inc (PFE) Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results and Raises Full-Year Guidance

11 minutes ago
  • Revenue: $13.3 billion, up 2% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $13.02 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.01, significantly impacted by $1.3 billion in one-time costs for the Manufacturing Optimization Program.
  • Net Income: $41 million, a sharp decline from $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year.
  • Operational Revenue Growth: Excluding Comirnaty and Paxlovid, revenues grew 14% operationally year-over-year.
  • Cost Savings: On track to deliver at least $4 billion in net cost savings by the end of 2024 from the cost realignment program.
  • Full-Year Guidance: Raised 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $59.5 to $62.5 billion and adjusted diluted EPS guidance to a range of $2.45 to $2.65.
  • Manufacturing Optimization Program: Launched with anticipated cost savings of approximately $1.5 billion by the end of 2027.
On July 30, 2024, Pfizer Inc (PFE, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Pfizer, one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, reported a mixed performance with revenue surpassing analyst estimates but earnings per share (EPS) falling short.

Company Overview

Pfizer Inc (PFE, Financial) is a global pharmaceutical giant with annual sales close to $50 billion, excluding COVID-19 product sales. The company primarily focuses on prescription drugs and vaccines, with top sellers including the pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer's products are sold worldwide, with international sales representing nearly 50% of total sales, and emerging markets being significant contributors.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

Pfizer reported second-quarter 2024 revenues of $13.3 billion, a 2% increase compared to the same period last year, and a 3% operational growth. This performance exceeded the analyst revenue estimate of $13.02 billion. However, the reported diluted EPS was $0.01, significantly below the estimated $0.19, primarily due to a $1.3 billion one-time cost for the Manufacturing Optimization Program, which negatively impacted EPS by $0.18.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Revenues $13.3 billion $13.0 billion 2%
Reported Net Income $41 million $2.3 billion (98%)
Reported Diluted EPS $0.01 $0.41 (98%)
Adjusted Income $3.4 billion $3.8 billion (11%)
Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.60 $0.67 (11%)

Performance Analysis

Despite the decline in COVID-19 product revenues, Pfizer's non-COVID products demonstrated robust growth. Excluding contributions from Comirnaty and Paxlovid, revenues grew 14% operationally. Key growth drivers included the legacy Seagen products, Eliquis, and the Vyndaqel family, which saw a 71% operational increase.

"We are driving progress toward our 2024 strategic priorities through solid execution across the company. I am pleased with the strong performance of our product portfolio in the second quarter led by several of our acquired products, key in-line brands, and recent commercial launches," said Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Pfizer raised its full-year 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $59.5 to $62.5 billion and adjusted diluted EPS guidance to a range of $2.45 to $2.65. The company also launched a Manufacturing Optimization Program, anticipating cost savings of approximately $1.5 billion by the end of 2027. However, the significant one-time costs associated with this program impacted the quarterly earnings.

Income Statement Highlights

Second-quarter 2024 revenues totaled $13.3 billion, reflecting a 2% increase year-over-year. The reported net income was $41 million, a sharp decline from $2.3 billion in Q2 2023. Adjusted income stood at $3.4 billion, down 11% from the previous year. The adjusted diluted EPS was $0.60, compared to $0.67 in Q2 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

During the first six months of 2024, Pfizer invested $5.2 billion in internal research and development projects and approximately $200 million in business development transactions. The company also returned $4.8 billion to shareholders through cash dividends. As of July 30, 2024, Pfizer's remaining share repurchase authorization is $3.3 billion, with no share repurchases completed to date in 2024.

Conclusion

Pfizer Inc (PFE, Financial) demonstrated resilience in its non-COVID product portfolio, driving operational growth despite challenges. The company's strategic initiatives, including the Manufacturing Optimization Program and cost realignment efforts, are expected to enhance future profitability. Investors will closely watch Pfizer's ability to sustain growth and manage costs effectively in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Pfizer Inc for further details.

