Sysco Corp (SYY) Q4 Earnings: EPS of $1.23 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $20.6 Billion Meets Expectations

Sysco Corp (SYY) released its 8-K filing on July 30, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024.

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $20.6 billion, up 4.2% year-over-year, met estimates of $20.57 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.23, decreased 14.6% from $1.44 in the same period last year.
  • Gross Profit: Increased 4.2% to $3.8 billion, with a gross margin of 18.7%.
  • Operating Income: Increased 1.2% to $977 million, with adjusted operating income up 6.4% to $1.1 billion.
  • Free Cash Flow: Increased 5.6% to $2.2 billion for the fiscal year.
  • Shareholder Returns: Returned $2.2 billion to shareholders through $1.2 billion in share repurchases and $1.0 billion in dividends.
Article's Main Image

Sysco Corp (SYY, Financial), the largest US foodservice distributor with a 17% share of the $370 billion domestic market, has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 29, 2024. The company distributes approximately 500,000 food and nonfood products to various sectors, including restaurants, education, government buildings, travel, leisure, and healthcare facilities.

Quarterly Performance Overview

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, Sysco Corp (SYY, Financial) reported:

  • Sales increased by 4.2% to $20.6 billion, slightly above the estimated revenue of $20.57 billion.
  • Gross profit rose by 4.2% to $3.8 billion.
  • Operating income increased by 1.2% to $977 million, with adjusted operating income up by 6.4% to $1.1 billion.
  • EBITDA decreased by 7.7% to $1.2 billion, while adjusted EBITDA increased by 5.4% to $1.3 billion.
  • EPS decreased by 14.6% to $1.23, missing the estimated earnings per share of $1.36. However, adjusted EPS increased by 3.7% to $1.39.

1818263237439942656.png

Annual Performance Overview

For the full fiscal year 2024, Sysco Corp (SYY, Financial) reported:

  • Sales increased by 3.3% to $78.8 billion, aligning closely with the estimated revenue of $78.89 billion.
  • Gross profit rose by 4.7% to $14.6 billion.
  • Operating income increased by 5.4% to $3.2 billion, with adjusted operating income up by 8.4% to $3.5 billion.
  • EBITDA increased by 12.7% to $4.0 billion, while adjusted EBITDA rose by 9.0% to $4.2 billion.
  • EPS increased by 12.1% to $3.89, slightly below the estimated earnings per share of $4.02. Adjusted EPS increased by 7.5% to $4.31.
  • Cash flow from operations increased by 4.2% to $3.0 billion, and free cash flow increased by 5.6% to $2.2 billion.

Segment Performance

U.S. Foodservice Operations: Sales for the fourth quarter increased by 4.9% to $14.4 billion, driven by higher volumes and effective margin management. Gross profit increased by 3.1% to $2.8 billion.

International Foodservice Operations: Sales for the fourth quarter increased by 3.8% to $3.8 billion. Gross profit increased by 8.7% to $787 million, with a gross margin increase of 93 basis points to 20.8%.

Financial Metrics and Analysis

Sysco Corp (SYY, Financial) demonstrated robust financial health with significant cash flow and strategic investments. The company's net debt to adjusted EBITDA improved to 2.7 times, within its target ratio. The company returned approximately $2.2 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

Financial Comparison 13-Week Period Ended June 29, 2024 Change 52-Week Period Ended June 29, 2024 Change
Sales $20.6 billion 4.2% $78.8 billion 3.3%
Gross Profit $3.8 billion 4.2% $14.6 billion 4.7%
Operating Income $977 million 1.2% $3.2 billion 5.4%
Net Earnings $612 million -16.5% $2.0 billion 10.5%
Diluted EPS $1.23 -14.6% $3.89 12.1%

Commentary and Outlook

"Sysco’s financial performance for the quarter and year included market share gains, strong profit growth, investments in the business, and robust annual cash flow. Our balanced efforts to grow top-line and manage margins enabled us to deliver solid bottom-line results. In addition, we rewarded our shareholders with share repurchases and dividends." - Kevin Hourican, Sysco’s Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

Sysco Corp (SYY, Financial) continues to focus on strategic initiatives and operational excellence to drive sustainable growth. The company's performance in the international segment, with a 19.4% increase in operating income, highlights its global expansion efforts.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sysco Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.