Q2 2024 Piaggio & C SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Raffaele Lupotto - Piaggio & C SpA - Executive Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you very much. Hello everybody and welcome to the first half of 2024 financial results. Today's conference call will be hosted by Piaggio Chief Executive Officer, Michele Colaninno and Piaggio Chief Financial Officer, Alessandra Simonotto. Today, we have also here Matteo Colaninno, our Group Executive Chairman.



You can access the slides supporting today's conference call on the Internet at Piaggio Group website. As you may expect, before starting the presentation, I need to remind you that during today's conference call, you may use forward-looking statements based on Piaggio's current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature