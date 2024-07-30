TriMas Corp (TRS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.27 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $240.5M Beats Expectations

TriMas Corp (TRS) Reports Mixed Results for Q2 2024

Summary
  • Revenue: $240.5 million, up by 3.1% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $238.63 million.
  • Net Income: $10.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to $11.0 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $11.4 million, a slight increase from $11.0 million in the prior year period.
  • Packaging Segment Sales: $131.9 million, an increase of 12.5% year-over-year, driven by organic growth in personal care, beauty, and industrial markets.
  • Aerospace Segment Sales: $77.7 million, up by 30.0% year-over-year, with 27.6% attributed to organic growth.
  • Specialty Products Segment Sales: $30.9 million, a significant decrease of 45.0% year-over-year, due to lower demand in industrial applications.
  • Stock Repurchases: Reduced net shares outstanding by approximately 1.3% year-to-date through common stock repurchases.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, TriMas Corp (TRS, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. TriMas Corp is a United States-based company that designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered and applied products through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products.

1818283209742512128.png

Performance Overview

TriMas Corp (TRS, Financial) reported net sales of $240.5 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $238.63 million and reflecting a 3.1% increase from $233.2 million in Q2 2023. However, the company reported a net income of $10.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, which fell short of the estimated earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.43, down from $0.56 in the prior year period.

Segment Performance

The Packaging segment achieved net sales of $131.9 million, a 12.5% increase year-over-year, driven by organic growth in personal care, beauty, and industrial end markets. The Aerospace segment saw a significant 30.0% increase in net sales to $77.7 million, with 27.6% attributed to organic growth. However, the Specialty Products segment experienced a 45.0% decline in net sales to $30.9 million due to lower demand in industrial and oil and gas applications.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

TriMas Corp (TRS, Financial) improved its adjusted operating profit margin within the Aerospace segment by 730 basis points year-over-year. The company also reduced net shares outstanding by approximately 1.3% year-to-date through common stock repurchases. Despite these achievements, the Specialty Products segment faced challenges with lower market demand, impacting overall profitability.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $240.5 million $233.2 million
Operating Profit $17.9 million $20.1 million
Net Income $10.9 million $11.0 million
Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.43 $0.56

Financial Position

TriMas Corp (TRS, Financial) reported net cash provided by operating activities of $18.4 million for Q2 2024, compared to $16.5 million in Q2 2023. The company ended the quarter with $35.0 million in cash on hand and a net leverage ratio of 2.7x. Total debt stood at $427.4 million, with net debt at $392.4 million.

Commentary

"Overall, our sales growth for the second quarter, as well as on a year-to-date basis, has exceeded our internal planning model for TriMas Packaging and TriMas Aerospace, our two largest groups," said Thomas Amato, TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer.

Analysis

TriMas Corp (TRS, Financial) demonstrated strong performance in its Packaging and Aerospace segments, which together account for nearly 85% of the company's sales. However, the Specialty Products segment's underperformance due to lower market demand poses a challenge. The company's strategic actions, including cost restructuring and stock repurchases, reflect its commitment to maintaining a strong financial position and enhancing shareholder value.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from TriMas Corp for further details.

