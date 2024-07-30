Phillips 66 Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.38 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $35.43 Billion

Robust Performance Driven by High Crude Utilization and Record Midstream Volumes

11 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): $2.38, surpassing analyst estimates of $1.99.
  • Revenue: $35.43 billion, closely aligning with analyst estimates of $35.43 billion.
  • Net Income: $1.0 billion for the second quarter, reflecting strong operational performance.
  • Cash Flow From Operations: $2.1 billion, a significant improvement from the previous quarter's negative cash flow.
  • Shareholder Returns: $1.3 billion returned through dividends and share repurchases, demonstrating a commitment to shareholder value.
  • Operational Highlights: Achieved 98% crude utilization and 86% clean product yield in refining operations, marking the highest crude utilization in five years.
  • Midstream Performance: Record NGL pipeline and fractionation volumes, contributing to increased synergy capture and lower costs.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Phillips 66 (PSX, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, reporting earnings that surpassed analyst expectations. The company posted earnings of $1.0 billion, or $2.38 per share, and adjusted earnings of $984 million, or $2.31 per share. This performance exceeded the analyst estimates of $2.31 per share and demonstrated the company's strong operational execution and strategic initiatives.

Phillips 66 is an independent refiner with 12 refineries that have a total crude throughput capacity of 1.8 million barrels per day (mmb/d). In 2023, the Rodeo, California, facility ceased operations and was converted to produce renewable diesel. The midstream segment comprises extensive transportation and NGL processing assets and includes DCP Midstream, which holds 600 mbd of NGL fractionation and 22,000 miles of pipeline. Its CPChem chemical joint venture operates facilities in the United States and the Middle East and primarily produces olefins and polyolefins.

1818298291801190400.png

Performance and Challenges

Phillips 66's second-quarter performance was marked by several key achievements and ongoing challenges. The company achieved a record crude utilization rate of 98%, the highest in five years, and a clean product yield of 86%. These operational efficiencies were crucial in driving down costs by nearly a dollar per barrel. However, the company faced challenges such as lower market crack spreads in the refining segment, which slightly impacted pre-tax income.

Financial Achievements

The company's financial achievements in Q2 2024 were significant. Phillips 66 returned $1.3 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, reflecting its commitment to shareholder value. The midstream segment reported record NGL pipeline and fractionation volumes, contributing to higher margins and lower costs. The refining segment maintained strong operations despite market challenges, and the marketing and specialties segment saw increased realized margins.

Key Financial Metrics

Key financial metrics from the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement highlight Phillips 66's robust financial health:

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024
Earnings (in millions) $1,015 $748
Adjusted Earnings (in millions) $984 $822
Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $2,183 $1,943
Cash Flow From Operations (in millions) $2,097 $(236)
Capital Expenditures (in millions) $367 $628
Return of Capital to Shareholders (in millions) $1,325 $1,612
Cash (in millions) $2,444 $1,570
Debt (in millions) $19,960 $20,154
Debt-to-capital ratio 40% 40%
Net debt-to-capital ratio 36% 38%

Segment Highlights

Phillips 66's segment performance was varied, with notable highlights:

  • Midstream: Adjusted pre-tax income increased to $753 million, driven by higher NGL volumes and margins.
  • Chemicals: Adjusted pre-tax income rose to $222 million, primarily due to higher margins.
  • Refining: Adjusted pre-tax income slightly decreased to $302 million, impacted by lower market crack spreads.
  • Marketing and Specialties: Adjusted pre-tax income increased to $415 million, benefiting from higher realized margins.
  • Renewable Fuels: The segment reported a pre-tax loss of $55 million, consistent with the previous quarter.

Analysis and Outlook

Phillips 66's strong Q2 2024 performance underscores its strategic focus on operational efficiency and shareholder value. The company's ability to maintain high crude utilization rates and achieve record midstream volumes highlights its operational strength. However, challenges such as fluctuating market crack spreads and the ongoing transition to renewable fuels will require continued strategic focus.

Overall, Phillips 66's financial health and strategic initiatives position it well for future growth, making it a compelling consideration for value investors in the oil and gas sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Phillips 66 for further details.

