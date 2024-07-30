Netlist Inc (NLST) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of ($0.06) Matches Estimates, Revenue of $36.8M Misses Estimates

Netlist Inc (NLST) Posts Significant Revenue Growth but Continues to Face Losses

Summary
  • Revenue: $36.8 million, significantly up from $10.0 million in the same quarter last year, but fell short of the analyst estimate of $37.0 million.
  • Gross Profit: $0.8 million, compared to $0.2 million in the same quarter last year, indicating improved profitability.
  • Net Loss: ($14.8) million, or ($0.06) per share, compared to the net loss of ($14.0) million, or ($0.06) per share, in the same period last year.
  • Six-Month Revenue: $72.6 million, a substantial increase from $19.0 million in the same period last year.
  • Cash Position: $36.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of June 29, 2024.
On July 30, 2024, Netlist Inc (NLST, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024. Netlist Inc, a company specializing in designing and manufacturing modular memory subsystems and cloud service providers, reported substantial revenue growth but continued to face significant losses.

Company Overview

Netlist Inc is a leading innovator in memory and storage solutions, offering products such as Storage Class Memory, nonvolatile memory, enterprise SSD, and embedded flash. The company's products leverage proprietary technologies like Presight technology, Distributed buffer architecture, IC design, PCB designs, and Thermal management designs.

Performance and Challenges

Netlist Inc reported net sales of $36.8 million for Q2 2024, a significant increase from $10.0 million in Q2 2023. However, the company posted a net loss of $14.8 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to a net loss of $14.0 million, or $0.06 per share, in the same period last year. This performance is crucial as it highlights the company's ability to grow its revenue base despite ongoing financial challenges.

One of the notable achievements for Netlist Inc during this quarter was securing significant legal victories against Samsung and Micron, resulting in $748 million in damages for patent infringement. These legal wins underscore the value of Netlist's technology and its foundational role in generative artificial intelligence.

Financial Achievements

Despite the net loss, Netlist Inc's revenue growth is a positive indicator for the semiconductor industry, which relies heavily on innovation and intellectual property. The company's gross profit for Q2 2024 was $0.8 million, up from $0.2 million in Q2 2023. For the first six months of 2024, net sales were $72.6 million, compared to $19.0 million for the same period in 2023, with a gross profit of $1.5 million, up from $0.8 million.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $36.8 million $10.0 million
Gross Profit $0.8 million $0.2 million
Net Loss ($14.8) million ($14.0) million
Loss Per Share ($0.06) ($0.06)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 29, 2024, Netlist Inc had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaling $36.4 million, with total assets of $55.6 million. The company reported a working capital deficit of $1.3 million and a stockholders' deficit of $0.2 million. These metrics are critical as they reflect the company's liquidity and financial health.

Commentary

“During the second quarter we secured significant legal victories against Samsung and Micron,” said Chief Executive Officer, C.K. Hong. “Over the last year, two juries have awarded Netlist $748 million in damages for the willful infringement of its patents. These awards underscore the tremendous value of the technology Netlist has created and its foundational role in generative artificial intelligence.”

Analysis

Netlist Inc's Q2 2024 earnings report reveals a company that is making strides in revenue growth but continues to face financial challenges. The significant increase in net sales is a positive sign, but the persistent net losses highlight the need for improved cost management and operational efficiency. The legal victories against Samsung and Micron are noteworthy achievements that could bolster the company's financial position in the future.

Overall, while Netlist Inc's financial performance shows promise, the company must address its ongoing losses to achieve long-term sustainability and profitability in the competitive semiconductor industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Netlist Inc for further details.

