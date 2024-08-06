Strategic Shifts in Fairholme Fund's Portfolio Highlighted by Major Reduction in The St. Joe Co

Fund managed by Bruce Berkowitz releases quarterly portfolio update

21 minutes ago
Summary
  • Fairholme Fund exited its holding in Freddie Mac.
  • The fund also trimmed its positions in The St. Joe and Berkshire Hathaway.
Insightful Analysis of Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q2 2024 Investment Moves

Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio), under the stewardship of founder Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio), has made notable changes in its investment portfolio during the second quarter of 2024. Known for a focused investment approach, Berkowitz seeks out companies with robust management and strong cash flows, adhering to his philosophy of "Ignore the Crowd". Since its inception in 1999, the fund has significantly outperformed the market, boasting a 253% gain over a decade where the S&P experienced losses.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

In a move to refine its portfolio, Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio) has completely divested from one holding in the latest quarter:

  • Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (FMCC, Financial): The fund sold all 1,340,513 shares, which had a -0.4% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

The fund has also reduced its stakes in several key holdings, with significant adjustments in the following stocks:

  • Reduced The St. Joe Co (JOE, Financial) by 1,070,100 shares, resulting in a -5.54% decrease in shares and a -4.99% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $56.28 during the quarter and has returned 9.16% over the past 3 months and 3.99% year-to-date.
  • Reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B, Financial) by 15,300 shares, leading to a -39.53% reduction in shares and a -0.54% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $408.37 during the quarter and has returned 11.09% over the past 3 months and 23.58% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprises 5 stocks, with the top holdings being predominantly concentrated in a few industries. The major allocations include 90.78% in The St. Joe Co (JOE), 7.39% in Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD, Financial), 0.87% in Imperial Metals Corp (TSX:III, Financial), 0.85% in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B), and 0.1% in Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae (FNMA, Financial).

The investments are mainly concentrated in four industries: Real Estate, Energy, Financial Services, and Basic Materials, reflecting Berkowitz's strategic focus on sectors he believes will offer sustainable returns.

This quarter's adjustments signify a strategic realignment, possibly hinting at Berkowitz's shifting perspective on market opportunities and risks. Investors and market watchers will undoubtedly keep a close eye on Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s future filings to gauge the ongoing impact of these changes on its portfolio performance.

