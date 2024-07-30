Arista Networks Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.08, Revenue of $1.69 Billion, Both Surpass Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Per Share Surpass Expectations

39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.69 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $1.65 billion, and marking a 15.9% increase year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.08 per diluted share, reflecting a significant rise from $1.55 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP Gross Margin: 64.9%, up from 63.7% in the previous quarter and 60.6% in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP Net Income: $665.4 million, a notable increase from $491.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Free Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.50 billion, a substantial increase from $808.6 million in the same period last year.
On July 30, 2024, Arista Networks Inc (ANET, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing robust financial performance. Arista Networks, a leading provider of networking equipment and software for data centers, reported significant growth in both revenue and earnings per share (EPS), surpassing analyst estimates.

Company Overview

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Arista Networks reported revenue of $1.690 billion for Q2 2024, an increase of 7.6% compared to the first quarter of 2024 and a 15.9% increase from the second quarter of 2023. This figure exceeded the analyst estimate of $1.650 billion. The company's GAAP net income was $665.4 million, or $2.08 per diluted share, compared to $491.9 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $672.6 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.80 per share.

Performance Analysis

The company's GAAP gross margin improved to 64.9%, up from 63.7% in the first quarter of 2024 and 60.6% in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin also saw an increase, reaching 65.4% compared to 64.2% in the previous quarter and 61.3% in the same period last year. This improvement in margins highlights Arista's ability to manage costs effectively while driving revenue growth.

“We achieved an EPS increase of 33% in Q2 2024 compared to the same period last year, driven by our strong revenue and gross margin performance,” commented Chantelle Breithaupt, Arista’s CFO.

Financial Achievements and Industry Impact

Arista Networks' financial achievements are significant in the hardware industry, where maintaining high margins and consistent revenue growth can be challenging. The company's focus on high-speed applications and its strong customer base, including tech giants like Microsoft and Meta Platforms, have contributed to its robust performance.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $1.690 billion $1.458 billion
GAAP Net Income $665.4 million $491.9 million
Non-GAAP Net Income $672.6 million $501.2 million
GAAP Gross Margin 64.9% 60.6%
Non-GAAP Gross Margin 65.4% 61.3%
GAAP EPS $2.08 $1.55
Non-GAAP EPS $2.10 $1.58

Income Statement Highlights

Arista Networks reported a total revenue of $1.690 billion for Q2 2024, with product revenue contributing $1.423 billion and service revenue adding $267 million. The total cost of revenue was $593 million, resulting in a gross profit of $1.097 billion. Operating expenses totaled $397 million, leading to an income from operations of $699 million. After accounting for other income and taxes, the net income stood at $665 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Arista Networks had total assets of $11.623 billion, including $2.429 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $3.844 billion in marketable securities. The company's total liabilities were $3.192 billion, with stockholders' equity amounting to $8.430 billion. Net cash provided by operating activities for the first six months of 2024 was $1.502 billion, highlighting the company's strong cash generation capabilities.

Company Highlights and Future Outlook

Arista Networks continues to innovate with new product launches and collaborations. The company introduced the next generation of its Multi-Domain Segmentation Service (MSS) for zero trust networking and demonstrated AI Data Centers in collaboration with NVIDIA. These advancements position Arista Networks well for future growth in the rapidly evolving networking market.

For the third quarter of 2024, Arista Networks expects revenue between $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion, with a non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 63% - 64% and a non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 44%.

Arista Networks' strong financial performance and strategic initiatives underscore its leadership in the networking industry, making it a compelling consideration for value investors.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Arista Networks Inc for further details.

