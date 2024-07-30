AMD Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.16, Revenue Hits $5.8 Billion, Surpassing Estimates

Strong Performance Driven by Data Center Segment

Summary
  • Revenue: $5.8 billion, surpassing estimates of $5.72 billion, up 9% year-over-year and 7% sequentially.
  • Gross Margin: 49%, an increase of 3 percentage points year-over-year and 2 percentage points sequentially.
  • Net Income: $265 million, a significant increase from $27 million in the same quarter last year, and up 115% sequentially.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.16, up from $0.02 in the same quarter last year, and up 129% sequentially.
  • Operating Income: $269 million, a substantial improvement from a loss of $20 million in the same quarter last year, and up 647% sequentially.
On July 30, 2024, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing robust financial results that surpassed analyst expectations. The company reported revenue of $5.8 billion, a 9% increase year-over-year, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16. On a non-GAAP basis, AMD reported EPS of $0.69, significantly higher than the analyst estimate of $0.60.

Company Overview

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications, among others. AMD's traditional strength lies in central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs) used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array (FPGA) leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center and automotive.

Performance and Challenges

AMD's Q2 2024 performance was driven by record revenue in the Data Center segment, which saw a 115% year-over-year increase. This growth was primarily due to the steep ramp of AMD Instinct™ GPU shipments and strong sales of 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ CPUs. However, the Gaming segment faced challenges, with revenue declining by 59% year-over-year due to a decrease in semi-custom revenue.

Financial Achievements

AMD's financial achievements in Q2 2024 are noteworthy. The company reported a gross margin of 49%, up from 46% in the same quarter last year. Operating income was $269 million, a significant improvement from a loss of $20 million in Q2 2023. Net income also saw a substantial increase, reaching $265 million compared to $27 million in the previous year.

Key Financial Metrics

Below is a summary of key financial metrics from AMD's Q2 2024 earnings report:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Q1 2024
Revenue ($M) $5,835 $5,359 $5,473
Gross Profit ($M) $2,864 $2,443 $2,560
Gross Margin 49% 46% 47%
Operating Income ($M) $269 $(20) $36
Net Income ($M) $265 $27 $123
Diluted EPS $0.16 $0.02 $0.07

Segment Performance

AMD's segment performance highlights the company's diverse revenue streams:

  • Data Center: Record revenue of $2.8 billion, up 115% year-over-year.
  • Client: Revenue of $1.5 billion, up 49% year-over-year.
  • Gaming: Revenue of $648 million, down 59% year-over-year.
  • Embedded: Revenue of $861 million, down 41% year-over-year.

Commentary

"We delivered strong revenue and earnings growth in the second quarter driven by record Data Center segment revenue," said AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. "Our AI business continued accelerating and we are well positioned to deliver strong revenue growth in the second half of the year led by demand for Instinct, EPYC and Ryzen processors."

Analysis

AMD's Q2 2024 earnings report demonstrates the company's resilience and ability to capitalize on growth opportunities in the Data Center and Client segments. The significant year-over-year increase in revenue and net income underscores AMD's strategic investments and product innovations. However, the decline in the Gaming segment highlights the challenges in maintaining growth across all business units. Overall, AMD's strong financial performance and strategic positioning in the AI and data center markets make it a compelling consideration for value investors.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Advanced Micro Devices Inc for further details.

