Electronic Arts (EA) Q1 FY25 Earnings: EPS of $1.04 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $1.66 Billion

Strong Performance Driven by Live Services and New Game Launches

38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Revenue: $1.660 billion for the quarter, surpassing the estimated $1.286.19 million.
  • Net Income: $280 million, a decrease from $402 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $1.04, down from $1.47 in the prior year.
  • Net Bookings: $1.262 billion, surpassing the high end of the guidance range of $1.250 billion.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $120 million for the quarter, compared to $359 million in the same period last year.
  • Share Repurchase: 2.8 million shares repurchased for $375 million during the quarter.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share, payable on September 18, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Electronic Arts Inc (EA, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, showcasing a robust start to the year. EA, one of the world's largest third-party video game publishers, has successfully transitioned from a console-based video game publisher to a leading publisher on consoles, PC, and mobile platforms. The company owns several large franchises, including Madden, EA Sports FC (formerly FIFA), Battlefield, Apex Legends, Mass Effect, Dragon's Age, and Need for Speed.

1818384236785332224.png

Performance and Challenges

Electronic Arts Inc (EA, Financial) reported net revenue of $1.660 billion for the quarter, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.286 billion. The company's net income stood at $280 million, translating to a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04, which also exceeded the analyst estimate of $0.87 per share. Despite these positive results, EA faced challenges with a decline in full game revenue, which dropped from $443 million in Q1 FY24 to $250 million in Q1 FY25. This decline highlights the ongoing shift in consumer preferences towards live services and digital content.

Financial Achievements

EA's financial achievements this quarter were driven by strong performance in live services and new game launches. Net bookings for the quarter totaled $1.262 billion, exceeding the high end of the guidance range of $1.250 billion. This was primarily due to stronger performance across Madden NFL 24, FC Online, and FC Mobile. The success of live services is crucial for EA as it provides a steady revenue stream and enhances player engagement.

Key Financial Metrics

Key financial metrics from the earnings report include:

Metric Q1 FY25 Q1 FY24
Net Revenue $1.660 billion $1.924 billion
Net Income $280 million $402 million
Diluted EPS $1.04 $1.47
Operating Cash Flow $120 million $359 million
Shares Repurchased 2.8 million 2.6 million

Commentaries and Analysis

"EA delivered a strong start to FY25, beating net bookings guidance as we continue to execute across our business," said Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA. "Our focus on delivering bigger, bolder, and more connected experiences for our players has never been sharper and is illustrated by the record-breaking launch of EA SPORTS College Football 25 as we head into another historic Q2 sports season at EA."
"Strong execution, live events and continued player engagement across our experiences, delivered Q1 results above expectations," said Stuart Canfield, CFO of EA. "Looking ahead, the remarkable success of our launch week for College Football, combined with the upcoming launches for EA SPORTS Madden NFL, EA SPORTS FC and Dragon Age: The Veilguard, is building momentum for FY25 and beyond. We are well positioned to deliver our multi-year financial objectives."

Conclusion

Electronic Arts Inc (EA, Financial) has demonstrated a strong start to fiscal year 2025, driven by live services and successful game launches. While the decline in full game revenue poses a challenge, the company's focus on live services and digital content continues to drive growth and player engagement. With upcoming launches and a solid financial outlook, EA is well-positioned to achieve its multi-year financial objectives.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Electronic Arts Inc for further details.

