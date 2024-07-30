Pinterest Inc (PINS) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $854 Million, EPS Misses at $0.01

Q2 Revenue Surpasses Analyst Expectations, Driven by Robust User Engagement

38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $854 million, up 21% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $847.81 million.
  • Global Monthly Active Users (MAUs): 522 million, an increase of 12% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Net Income: $9 million for Q2, a significant improvement from a net loss of $34.94 million in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $180 million, up 68% year-over-year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21%.
  • Average Revenue Per User (ARPU): Global ARPU increased by 8% to $1.64, with notable growth in U.S. and Canada ARPU up 16% to $6.85.
On July 30, 2024, Pinterest Inc (PINS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing impressive financial results that exceeded analyst estimates. The company reported a revenue of $854 million, surpassing the estimated $847.81 million, and an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01, slightly below the estimated $0.02.

Pinterest is an online product and idea discovery platform that helps users gather ideas on everything from cooking recipes to travel destinations. Founded in 2010, the platform consists of a largely female audience, which accounts for roughly two-thirds of its nearly 500 million monthly active users. The company generates revenue by selling digital ads and is now rolling out more in-platform e-commerce features. About 20% of users reside in the US and Canada, but the region accounted for about 80% of revenue in 2023.

Performance and Challenges

Pinterest Inc (PINS, Financial) reported a 21% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $854 million for Q2 2024. This growth was driven by a 12% increase in global monthly active users (MAUs), which reached a record 522 million. The company's monetization efforts are yielding positive results, with advertisers experiencing improved performance across key objectives on the platform.

However, the company faces challenges, including the need to continuously innovate and enhance user engagement to maintain its growth trajectory. Additionally, the competitive landscape in the digital advertising space remains intense, requiring Pinterest to effectively differentiate its offerings.

Financial Achievements

Pinterest Inc (PINS, Financial) achieved several notable financial milestones in Q2 2024:

  • Revenue grew 21% year-over-year to $854 million.
  • Global MAUs increased by 12% to 522 million.
  • GAAP net income was $9 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $34.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $180 million, up 68% from $107 million in the same period last year.

These achievements underscore Pinterest's ability to effectively monetize its user base and drive revenue growth, which is crucial in the highly competitive interactive media industry.

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from Pinterest Inc (PINS, Financial)'s financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Revenue $854 million $708 million 21%
Net Income (Loss) $9 million $(34.9) million 125%
Adjusted EBITDA $180 million $107 million 68%
Global MAUs 522 million 465 million 12%
ARPU - Global $1.64 $1.53 8%

Analysis and Commentary

CEO Bill Ready commented on the results, stating,

“We had another impressive quarter, reporting a 21% increase in revenue and 12% growth in monthly active users globally. Our monetization efforts are paying off. Advertisers are seeing improved performance across key objectives on Pinterest – from brand awareness to conversion – as we continue to roll out AI-powered products and experiences. As a result, we’re gaining share of advertising budgets with some of the world’s largest brands. I’m proud of our pace of innovation as we execute against the opportunity ahead.”

Pinterest Inc (PINS, Financial)'s strong financial performance in Q2 2024 highlights its ability to attract and retain users while effectively monetizing its platform. The company's focus on innovation and enhancing user experience through AI-powered products is likely to continue driving growth. However, maintaining this momentum will require ongoing investment in technology and user engagement strategies.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Pinterest Inc for further details.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.