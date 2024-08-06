W.P. Carey Inc (WPC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.65 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $389.7 Million Exceeds Expectations

W.P. Carey Inc (WPC) released its 8-K filing on July 30, 2024, detailing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $389.7 million, exceeded estimates of $384.14 million, down 13.9% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $142.9 million, a slight decrease of 1.2% from $144.6 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.65, reflecting the company's earnings performance for the quarter.
  • AFFO: $257.1 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, down 14.0% from $1.36 per diluted share in the prior year quarter.
  • Investment Activity: Completed investments totaling $293.4 million during the quarter, with year-to-date investments reaching $641.0 million.
  • Dispositions: Gross proceeds of $152.2 million from the sale of 12 properties, including $62.3 million from the Office Sale Program.
  • Same-Store Rent Growth: Contractual same-store rent growth of 2.9% year-over-year as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

W.P. Carey Inc is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership of properties located in the U.S., Western Europe, and Northern Europe. W.P. Carey organizes its operations into Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The vast majority of the company's income is derived from its Real Estate division in the form of lease revenue from long-term agreements with companies. W.P. Carey's real estate portfolio is primarily comprised of single-tenant office, industrial, warehouse, and retail facilities located around the world. Most of the company's revenue comes from properties in the USA. The company's Investment Management unit generates revenue from providing real estate advisory and portfolio management services to other REITs.

1818384516507660288.png

Performance Overview

W.P. Carey Inc (WPC, Financial) reported net income attributable to the company of $142.9 million for Q2 2024, a slight decrease from $144.6 million in Q2 2023. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.65, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.56. However, total revenues for the quarter were $389.7 million, down 13.9% from $452.6 million in the same period last year, and above the estimated $384.14 million.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

The company completed investments totaling $641.0 million year-to-date, including $293.4 million during Q2 2024. Additionally, W.P. Carey disposed of 12 properties for gross proceeds of $152.2 million during the quarter. The company effectively completed its strategic plan to exit office assets within its portfolio.

Despite these achievements, W.P. Carey faced challenges, including a decrease in lease revenues due to the strategic exit from office assets and the disposition of the U-Haul portfolio. The company also revised its 2024 AFFO guidance to between $4.63 and $4.73 per diluted share, down from previous expectations.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income Attributable to W.P. Carey $142.9 million $144.6 million
Diluted EPS $0.65 $0.67
Total Revenues $389.7 million $452.6 million
AFFO per Diluted Share $1.17 $1.36

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, W.P. Carey reported total assets of $17.77 billion, with cash and cash equivalents of $1.09 billion. The company issued €650 million of 4.25% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2032 and $400 million of 5.375% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2034. Additionally, W.P. Carey repaid $500 million of 4.6% Senior Unsecured Notes due April 2024 and €500 million of 2.25% Senior Unsecured Notes due July 2024.

Management Commentary

“Dispositions from our office exit strategy are now behind us and we have completed refinancing our two 2024 bond maturities, raising over a billion dollars of attractively priced debt. With our debt and equity needs this year already addressed, and as we further redeploy capital into new investments, we expect higher AFFO in the second half,” said Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer of W. P. Carey.

Analysis

W.P. Carey Inc (WPC, Financial) demonstrated resilience in Q2 2024 by exceeding EPS estimates despite a decline in revenue. The company's strategic exit from office assets and successful refinancing efforts have positioned it well for future growth. However, the reduction in AFFO guidance reflects the challenges posed by recent dispositions and lease restructurings. Investors should monitor the company's ability to redeploy capital effectively and achieve higher AFFO in the coming quarters.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from W.P. Carey Inc for further details.

