Penumbra Inc (PEN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Miss, Revenue Beats Estimates with $299.4 Million

Penumbra Inc (PEN) Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $299.4 million for Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates of $298.36 million and marking a 14.5% increase year-over-year.
  • U.S. Thrombectomy Revenue: $153.7 million, a significant 24.9% increase compared to Q2 2023.
  • Loss from Operations: $81.0 million, including $110.3 million in one-time non-cash impairment and inventory write-down charges related to Immersive Healthcare assets.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $46.3 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.5% for Q2 2024.
  • Gross Profit: $162.8 million, or 54.4% of total revenue, impacted by a $33.4 million inventory impairment charge; non-GAAP gross profit was $196.2 million, or 65.5% of total revenue.
  • Cash and Marketable Investments: Increased by $26.2 million in Q2 2024, driven by improved non-GAAP profitability and working capital.
  • Updated Full Year 2024 Revenue Guidance: Adjusted to $1,180 million to $1,200 million, down $60 million at the midpoint from previous guidance.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Penumbra Inc (PEN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Penumbra Inc develops and manufactures medical devices for the neurovascular and peripheral vascular markets. Its products are sold to hospitals and are developed for use by specialist physicians. The neurovascular product category contributes to the majority of revenue. Within the neurovascular business, the firm offers products for neurovascular access, ischemic stroke, neurovascular embolization, and neurosurgical tool markets. In the peripheral vascular business, the firm sells devices related to peripheral embolization and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

Performance Overview

Penumbra Inc (PEN, Financial) reported revenue of $299.4 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $298.36 million. This represents a 14.5% increase compared to the same period last year. However, the company reported a loss from operations of $81.0 million, primarily due to $110.3 million in one-time non-cash impairment and inventory write-down charges related to its Immersive Healthcare assets. Excluding these charges, non-GAAP income from operations was $31.7 million.

1818384736847032320.png

Key Financial Achievements

Despite the operational loss, Penumbra Inc (PEN, Financial) achieved several financial milestones:

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $46.3 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.5%.
  • Gross profit of $162.8 million, or 54.4% of total revenue. Excluding the inventory impairment charge, non-GAAP gross profit was $196.2 million, or 65.5% of total revenue.
  • Cash and marketable investments increased by $26.2 million compared to the first quarter of 2024, driven by an increase in non-GAAP profitability and improvements in working capital.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $299.4 million $261.5 million
Gross Profit $162.8 million $166.9 million
Operating Expenses $243.8 million $149.0 million
Net (Loss) Income $(60.2) million $19.0 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Penumbra Inc (PEN, Financial) reported total assets of $1.53 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $1.56 billion at the end of 2023. The company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $288.3 million, a significant increase from $167.5 million at the end of 2023. This improvement in liquidity is attributed to enhanced non-GAAP profitability and better working capital management.

Challenges and Future Outlook

The company faced significant challenges, including a $110.3 million impairment charge related to its Immersive Healthcare assets. This led to a substantial operational loss for the quarter. Additionally, Penumbra Inc (PEN, Financial) has updated its full-year 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $1,180 million to $1,200 million, down from the previous range of $1,230 million to $1,270 million. The reduction is attributed to several factors, including a challenging economic backdrop in China, delays in product launches in Europe, and strategic moves in its Immersive Healthcare business.

"The $60 million change in guidance comes from four distinct components impacting our revenue in the second half of the year," the company stated in its earnings release.

Conclusion

While Penumbra Inc (PEN, Financial) demonstrated strong revenue growth and improved liquidity, the company faced significant one-time charges that impacted its profitability. The updated revenue guidance reflects the challenges ahead, but the company's focus on innovative therapies and strong market presence in the United States positions it well for future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Penumbra Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.