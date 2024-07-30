Informatica Inc (INFA) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.02, Revenue at $400.6 Million, Slightly Below Estimates

Strong Cloud Subscription Growth and Raised Full-Year Guidance

37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $400.6 million, up 6.6% year-over-year, slightly below estimates of $403.05 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.02, compared to a loss of $0.53 in the same quarter last year.
  • Cloud Subscription ARR: Increased 37% year-over-year to $703 million.
  • Total ARR: Increased 7.8% year-over-year to $1.67 billion.
  • GAAP Operating Income: $9.5 million, compared to a loss of $5.4 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow (after-tax): $71.2 million.
  • Subscription Revenues: Increased 16% year-over-year to $264.3 million.
On July 30, 2024, Informatica Inc (INFA, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Informatica Inc, a leader in enterprise AI-powered cloud data management, reported significant growth in its cloud subscription services and raised its full-year guidance for several key financial metrics.

Company Overview

Informatica Inc is a pioneer in the Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), an AI-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud or hybrid system. This platform empowers enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Informatica Inc reported GAAP total revenues of $400.6 million for Q2 2024, a 6.6% increase year-over-year, slightly below the analyst estimate of $403.05 million. The company also reported a GAAP operating income of $9.5 million and a non-GAAP operating income of $114.9 million.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
GAAP Total Revenues $400.6 million $375.9 million +6.6%
GAAP Subscription Revenues $264.3 million $227.6 million +16%
GAAP Cloud Subscription Revenue $161.4 million $119.6 million +35%
GAAP Operating Income $9.5 million $(5.4) million N/A
Non-GAAP Operating Income $114.9 million $108.9 million +5.5%

Key Metrics and Achievements

Informatica Inc's Cloud Subscription Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased by 37% year-over-year to $703 million, while total ARR grew by 7.8% to $1.67 billion. The company processed 96.6 trillion cloud transactions per month in Q2 2024, a 59% increase from the same quarter last year.

Additionally, the company reported 272 customers spending more than $1 million in subscription ARR, a 28% increase year-over-year, and 2,038 customers spending more than $100,000 in subscription ARR, a 5% increase year-over-year.

Financial Statements Overview

From the income statement, Informatica Inc reported a net income of $4.8 million for Q2 2024, compared to a net loss of $152.5 million in Q2 2023. The balance sheet showed total assets of $5.12 billion as of June 30, 2024, with cash and cash equivalents amounting to $798.5 million.

Commentary and Outlook

"We are very pleased with the continued customer momentum and consistent execution from our cloud-only, consumption-driven strategy, enabling us to beat and raise our Cloud Subscription ARR, Subscription ARR, and bottom-line profitability outlook," said Amit Walia, Chief Executive Officer at Informatica.

Informatica Inc raised its full-year 2024 guidance for Cloud Subscription ARR, Subscription ARR, Non-GAAP Operating Income, and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow (after-tax). However, the company updated its total revenue guidance to a range of $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion, down from the previous estimate of $1.685 billion to $1.705 billion, primarily due to strategic shifts and foreign exchange headwinds.

Conclusion

Informatica Inc's Q2 2024 results demonstrate robust growth in cloud subscription services and strong financial performance, despite minor revenue shortfalls. The company's strategic focus on cloud and AI-powered data management continues to drive its market leadership and financial success.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Informatica Inc for further details.

