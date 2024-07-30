On July 30, 2024, Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Kite Realty Group Trust specializes in owning, operating, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping high-quality open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The company generates the majority of its revenue from contractual rents and reimbursement payments received from tenants.

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, Kite Realty Group Trust reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $48.6 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to net income of $32.1 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the same period last year. This significant loss was primarily driven by a $66.2 million impairment charge associated with an asset classified as held for sale.

Excluding the impairment charge, net income for the quarter would have been $17.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share. Despite the net loss, the company generated NAREIT FFO of $117.5 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the quarter, and $230.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, year to date.

Financial Achievements and Metrics

Kite Realty Group Trust achieved several notable financial milestones during the quarter:

Leased approximately 1.2 million square feet at 15.6% comparable blended cash leasing spreads.

Received a credit rating upgrade to BBB from S&P Ratings.

Improved Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA to 4.8x, an all-time low for KRG.

Board of Trustees raised the quarterly dividend on common shares by 8.3% year-over-year.

John A. Kite, Chairman and CEO, commented,

The KRG team delivered another exceptional quarter with approximately 1.2 million square feet of total leasing volume, while generating 15.6% blended cash spreads. The combination of our superior operating platform and premier open-air portfolio has enabled our team to enhance the quality of our merchandising mix and drive higher embedded rent bumps. S&P and Moody’s recent upgrades reflect the strength of our credit metrics and our commitment to maintaining a formidable balance sheet."

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Total Revenue $212.4 million $208.8 million Net (Loss) Income $(49.3) million $32.5 million Net (Loss) Income per Share $(0.22) $0.15

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Kite Realty Group Trust reported total assets of $6.96 billion, with cash and cash equivalents of $153.8 million. The company’s net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio improved to 4.8x, reflecting strong financial management and a focus on maintaining a robust balance sheet.

During the quarter, the company sold Ashland & Roosevelt (Chicago, IL), a 104,176 square foot center, for $30.6 million. Additionally, the company repaid the $149.6 million principal balance of the 4.58% senior unsecured notes that matured on June 30, 2024.

Operational Highlights

Kite Realty Group Trust executed 160 new and renewal leases representing approximately 1.2 million square feet. The company achieved blended cash leasing spreads of 15.6% on 136 comparable leases, including 34.8% on 40 comparable new leases, 14.3% on 60 comparable non-option renewals, and 6.0% on 36 comparable option renewals.

The operating retail portfolio ABR per square foot was $20.90 at June 30, 2024, a 3.5% increase year-over-year. The retail portfolio leased percentage stood at 94.8%, an 80-basis point increase sequentially.

Dividend and Earnings Guidance

On July 29, 2024, the Board of Trustees declared a third quarter 2024 dividend of $0.26 per common share, representing an 8.3% year-over-year increase. The dividend will be paid on or about October 16, 2024, to shareholders of record as of October 9, 2024.

The company updated its 2024 NAREIT FFO guidance range to $2.04 to $2.08 per diluted share from $2.02 to $2.08 per diluted share. The updated guidance reflects a 50-basis point increase at the midpoint for the 2024 Same Property NOI range, now expected to be between 2.0% and 3.0%.

Conclusion

Despite the net loss driven by the impairment charge, Kite Realty Group Trust demonstrated strong operational performance and financial management in Q2 2024. The company's ability to lease significant square footage at favorable cash spreads, coupled with a credit rating upgrade and improved debt metrics, underscores its resilience and strategic focus in the competitive REIT landscape.

