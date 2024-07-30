DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $155.9M, GAAP EPS at $0.04

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) Reports Strong Q2 2024 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $155.9 million, up by 17% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $153.80 million.
  • Net Income: $7.5 million, reflecting strong profitability driven by diversified product offerings.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $46.8 million, representing a 30% margin, exceeding expectations and highlighting operational efficiency.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.04, consistent with the company's earnings performance for the quarter.
  • Full-Year Guidance: Raised midpoints for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA, indicating confidence in continued growth and market share gains.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is a digital media measurement and analytics software platform. The DV Authentic Ad ensures that a digital ad was delivered in a brand-safe setting, completely viewable, by a real individual, and in the expected geography, is one of its solutions. It generates revenues from its advertisement customers by charging a Measured Transaction Fee on the volume of Media Transactions Measured on the software platform.

1818385403879780352.png

Performance Overview

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV, Financial) reported a revenue of $155.9 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $153.80 million and marking a 17% year-over-year increase from $133.7 million in Q2 2023. The company achieved a net income of $7.5 million, translating to an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04, which aligns with the analyst estimate.

CEO Mark Zagorski commented,

“The second quarter was pivotal for DV as we re-accelerated our revenue growth momentum driven by continued success in social and CTV measurement, and bolstered by the strength of our retail media platform business.”

Financial Achievements and Metrics

DoubleVerify's financial achievements in Q2 2024 include an Adjusted EBITDA of $46.8 million, representing a 30% Adjusted EBITDA margin. This performance was driven by growth across all three revenue lines: activation, measurement, and supply-side revenue.

Key financial metrics from the income statement include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $155.9 million $133.7 million
Net Income $7.5 million $12.8 million
Adjusted EBITDA $46.8 million $40.0 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, DoubleVerify reported total assets of $1.27 billion, up from $1.24 billion at the end of 2023. The company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $256.1 million, a decrease from $310.1 million as of December 31, 2023. Total liabilities were $167.5 million, slightly down from $169.1 million at the end of 2023.

From the cash flow statement, DoubleVerify generated $67.7 million in net cash from operating activities for the first six months of 2024, compared to $32.2 million in the same period of 2023. However, the company used $95.5 million in investing activities, primarily for the purchase of short-term investments and property, plant, and equipment.

Guidance and Future Outlook

DoubleVerify has raised the midpoints of its full-year 2024 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges, reflecting confidence in its ongoing momentum. CFO Nicola Allais stated,

“Our strong performance was driven by multiple products across activation, measurement, and supply-side revenue that leveraged growth across social, CTV, and retail media environments.”

For Q3 2024, DoubleVerify anticipates revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to continue in the positive trajectory, further solidifying its position as a leader in the digital media measurement and analytics industry.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from DoubleVerify Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.