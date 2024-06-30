JBG SMITH Properties Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $135.32M, EPS Misses at -$0.27

Company Faces Challenges Amidst Transition to Multifamily Focus

Summary
  • Revenue: $135.32 million, exceeded estimates of $111.67 million.
  • Net Loss: $24.4 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $10.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Core FFO: $16.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, down from $39.8 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Multifamily Portfolio: Ended the quarter at 96.9% leased and 94.3% occupied, with a 3.4% increase in Same Store NOI.
  • Office Portfolio: Ended the quarter at 82.3% leased and 80.6% occupied, with a 3.2% increase in Same Store NOI.
  • Debt Metrics: Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA was 11.9x, with 93.3% of debt fixed or hedged.
  • Share Repurchases: Repurchased 8.6 million shares year-to-date at a weighted average price of $15.37, totaling $132.1 million.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust based in the United States, focusing on urban infill submarkets in and around Washington, DC. The company operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services, with the majority of its revenue generated from the commercial segment.

1818385481461821440.png

Performance Overview

JBG SMITH Properties reported a net loss of $24.4 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of $10.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the same period last year. This result fell short of analyst estimates, which projected an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.14 and revenue of $111.67 million. The company reported total revenue of $135.32 million, down from $152.10 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income (Loss) $(24.4) million $(10.5) million
EPS $(0.27) $(0.10)
Total Revenue $135.32 million $152.10 million
Core FFO $16.1 million $39.8 million

Operational Highlights

JBG SMITH Properties completed construction on several key projects, including 1900 Crystal Drive and The Grace and Reva, with leasing activity exceeding expectations. As of July 28, the two towers totaling 808 units were 49.5% leased. The multifamily portfolio showed strong performance with a 3.4% increase in Same Store NOI for the quarter.

The company also executed 166,000 square feet of new office leases, marking its strongest quarter of new office leasing in three years. However, the office portfolio faced challenges with a decrease in occupancy to 80.6% from 82.3% in the previous quarter.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the challenges, JBG SMITH Properties made significant strides in capital allocation. The company repurchased 8.6 million shares at a weighted average price of $15.37, totaling $132.1 million. Since the inception of the share repurchase program in 2020, the company has repurchased 54.5 million shares, or approximately 36% of shares and OP units outstanding as of December 31, 2019.

However, the company faces continued downward pressure on earnings and Same Store NOI for the office portfolio, expected to persist through the end of 2025. Interest expense is also projected to increase as under-construction assets are delivered and interest capitalization ceases.

Income Statement Highlights

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, JBG SMITH Properties reported:

  • Property rental revenue of $112.54 million, down from $120.59 million in Q2 2023.
  • Third-party real estate services revenue of $17.40 million, down from $22.86 million in Q2 2023.
  • Other revenue of $5.39 million, down from $8.64 million in Q2 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, the company reported:

  • Total assets of $5.33 billion, down from $5.52 billion as of December 31, 2023.
  • Total liabilities of $2.85 billion, up from $2.83 billion as of December 31, 2023.
  • Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 11.9x, up from 8.3x in Q2 2023.

Commentary

"For the first time in years, we have reason to believe the macroeconomic landscape surrounding our business is poised for recovery. Inflation has been slowing, and the likelihood the Fed will reduce interest rates this year is higher than at any point since rate hikes began." - Management Letter, July 30, 2024

Analysis

JBG SMITH Properties is navigating a challenging environment as it transitions to a majority multifamily company. The strong performance in the multifamily segment and strategic share repurchases are positive signs. However, the company faces significant headwinds in its office portfolio, with declining occupancy and increasing interest expenses. The company's ability to manage these challenges while capitalizing on growth opportunities in the multifamily sector will be crucial for its future performance.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from JBG SMITH Properties for further details.

