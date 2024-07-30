Mercury General Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $1.13 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $1.30 Billion Misses Expectations

Strong Performance Amidst Industry Challenges

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1,304.99 million, below the estimated $1,327.02 million.
  • Net Income: $62.57 million, a significant turnaround from a loss of $41.54 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.13, compared to a loss of $0.75 per share in the prior year.
  • Net Premiums Earned: $1,236.02 million, up 19.5% year-over-year from $1,034.47 million.
  • Combined Ratio: Improved to 98.9% from 110.1% in the previous year, indicating better underwriting performance.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Mercury General Corp (MCY, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Mercury General Corp is an insurance holding company engaged in writing personal automobile insurance and providing related property and casualty insurance products. The company offers various types of automobile and homeowners coverage.

1818385531281764352.png

Performance Overview

Mercury General Corp reported net premiums earned of $1.24 billion for Q2 2024, a 19.5% increase from $1.03 billion in Q2 2023. Net premiums written also saw a significant rise of 21.5%, reaching $1.36 billion compared to $1.12 billion in the same period last year. The company achieved a net income of $62.57 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, a notable turnaround from a net loss of $41.54 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.

Key Financial Achievements

Mercury General Corp's financial achievements are particularly noteworthy given the challenges faced by the insurance industry. The company reported a combined ratio of 98.9%, a substantial improvement from 110.1% in Q2 2023. This indicates better efficiency and profitability in underwriting operations.

"The improvement in our combined ratio reflects our ongoing efforts to enhance underwriting discipline and manage claims effectively," stated Theodore Stalick, SVP/CFO.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Net Premiums Earned $1,236,024 $1,034,469 19.5%
Net Premiums Written $1,355,460 $1,115,345 21.5%
Net Income (Loss) $62,568 $(41,543) NM
Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share $1.13 $(0.75) NM

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Mercury General Corp reported total assets of $7.73 billion, up from $7.10 billion at the end of 2023. The company's investments at fair value increased to $5.63 billion from $5.23 billion. Cash reserves also saw an uptick, reaching $609.33 million compared to $550.90 million at the end of 2023.

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3175 per share, payable on September 26, 2024, to shareholders of record on September 12, 2024. This consistent dividend payout underscores the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Analysis and Conclusion

Mercury General Corp's Q2 2024 performance highlights its resilience and strategic focus amidst industry challenges. The significant improvement in net income and combined ratio, along with robust growth in net premiums earned and written, positions the company favorably for future growth. Investors and stakeholders will find these results encouraging as they reflect the company's ability to navigate a complex insurance landscape effectively.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Mercury General Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.