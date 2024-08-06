T-Mobile US Inc(TMUS, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on July 31, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $19,551.38 million, and earnings are expected to come in at $2.27 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $80,285.30 million and earnings are expected to be $8.98 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found here.

T-Mobile US Inc(TMUS, Financial) Estimate Trends

Revenue estimates for T-Mobile US Inc(TMUS) have increased from $80,074.75 million to $80,285.30 million for the full year 2024 and from $82,961.35 million to $83,459.16 million for 2025 over the past 90 days.

Earnings estimates for T-Mobile US Inc(TMUS, Financial) have remained flat at $8.98 per share for the full year 2024 and declined from $11.06 per share to $10.94 per share for 2025 over the past 90 days.

T-Mobile US Inc(TMUS, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, T-Mobile US Inc(TMUS)'s actual revenue was $19,594 million, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $19,810.76 million by -1.09%. T-Mobile US Inc(TMUS)'s actual earnings were $2 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $1.89 per share by 5.93%. After releasing the results, T-Mobile US Inc(TMUS) was down by -0.05% in one day.

T-Mobile US Inc(TMUS, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 28 analysts, the average target price for T-Mobile US Inc(TMUS) is $194.97 with a high estimate of $250 and a low estimate of $138. The average target implies an upside of 11.18% from the current price of $175.36.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for T-Mobile US Inc(TMUS, Financial) in one year is $152.78, suggesting a downside of -12.88% from the current price of $175.36.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 30 brokerage firms, T-Mobile US Inc(TMUS, Financial)'s average brokerage recommendation is currently 1.8, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.