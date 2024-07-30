WERN Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.15 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $760.8 Million Falls Short

Revenue and EPS Fall Short Amid Industry Challenges

Summary
  • Revenue: $760.8 million, fell short of estimates of $770.80 million, down 6% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.15, down 68% year-over-year.
  • Operating Income: $19.6 million, down 58% year-over-year.
  • Operating Margin: 2.6%, decreased by 320 basis points year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $9.5 million, down 68% year-over-year.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $109.1 million, down 5% year-over-year.
  • Share Repurchase: 1.6 million shares repurchased for $60.0 million during the quarter.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Werner Enterprises Inc is a transportation and logistics company with two reportable segments: Truckload Transportation Services (TTS) and Werner Logistics. The company primarily generates revenue from full-truckload transportation services, predominantly within the United States.

Performance Overview

Werner Enterprises Inc reported total revenues of $760.8 million for Q2 2024, a 6% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $770.80 million. The company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.15, a significant 68% decline year-over-year, and below the analyst estimate of $0.20.

1818385620687548416.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Y/Y Change
Total Revenues $760.8 million $811.1 million -6%
Operating Income $19.6 million $47.2 million -58%
Net Income Attributable to Werner $9.5 million $29.9 million -68%
Diluted EPS $0.15 $0.47 -68%

Segment Performance

The Truckload Transportation Services (TTS) segment saw revenues decline by 6% to $537.1 million. Operating income for TTS dropped by 54% to $21.0 million, with an operating margin of 3.9%, down 400 basis points from the previous year. The Werner Logistics segment also experienced a 7% decline in revenues to $208.9 million, with operating income falling by 87% to $0.5 million.

Challenges and Achievements

Werner Enterprises Inc faced several industry-wide headwinds, including lower fuel surcharge revenues and a highly competitive freight market. Despite these challenges, the company made progress in controlling costs and advancing its technology strategy. The Logistics segment returned to positive operating income, and the company repurchased 1.6 million shares during the quarter.

“While industry-wide headwinds remain, second quarter earnings improved sequentially, and we made progress on controlling the controllables. One-Way Truckload production increased for the fifth consecutive quarter. Mexico and cross-border related business is growing double-digits. Dedicated revenue per truck was up, and Logistics segment returned to positive operating income,” said Derek Leathers, Chairman and CEO.

Financial Statements and Metrics

Key details from the financial statements include:

  • Operating margin of 2.6%, down 320 basis points year-over-year.
  • Net interest expense increased by $1.0 million to $7.3 million due to higher interest rates.
  • Effective income tax rate decreased to 24.2% from 25.2% in Q2 2023.

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Cash flow from operations was $109.1 million, a 5% decrease from the previous year. Net capital expenditures were $99.2 million, down 35% year-over-year. The company continues to invest in modern equipment and technology to maintain an industry-leading low-age fleet.

Analysis

Werner Enterprises Inc's performance in Q2 2024 reflects the broader challenges facing the transportation and logistics industry. The decline in revenues and earnings underscores the impact of competitive pressures and fluctuating fuel costs. However, the company's efforts to control costs and invest in technology position it well for future growth when market conditions improve.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Werner Enterprises Inc for further details.

