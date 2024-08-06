Qualcomm Inc(QCOM, Financial) is set to release its Q3 2024 earnings on July 31, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q3 2024 revenue is $9,217.29 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $1.89 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $38,379.44 million and the earnings are expected to be $8.34 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found here.

Qualcomm Inc(QCOM, Financial) Estimate Trends

Revenue estimates for Qualcomm Inc(QCOM) have increased from $38,157.11 million to $38,379.44 million for the full year 2024 and from $41,553.94 million to $42,418.11 million for 2025 over the past 90 days.

Earnings estimates for Qualcomm Inc(QCOM, Financial) have increased from $8.08 per share to $8.34 per share for the full year 2024 and from $9.3 per share to $9.8 per share for 2025 over the past 90 days.

Qualcomm Inc(QCOM, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Qualcomm Inc(QCOM)'s actual revenue was $9,386 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $9,338.85 million by 0.5%. Qualcomm Inc(QCOM)'s actual earnings were $2.06 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $1.94 per share by 6.13%. After releasing the results, Qualcomm Inc(QCOM) was up by 9.74% in one day.

Qualcomm Inc(QCOM, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 33 analysts, the average target price for Qualcomm Inc(QCOM) is $206.85 with a high estimate of $270 and a low estimate of $132. The average target implies an upside of 23.91% from the current price of $166.94.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Qualcomm Inc(QCOM, Financial) in one year is $155.51, suggesting a downside of -6.85% from the current price of $166.94.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 42 brokerage firms, Qualcomm Inc(QCOM, Financial)'s average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.2, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.