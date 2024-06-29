BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.65 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $768 Million

Net Sales and Earnings Per Share Fall Short of Expectations

Summary
  • Revenue: $768 million, falling short of analyst estimates of $774.99 million.
  • Net Income: $14 million, or $1.65 diluted earnings per share.
  • Gross Profit: $122 million, with a gross margin of 15.9%.
  • Free Cash Flow: $29 million, driven by net income and improved working capital.
  • Share Repurchases: $15 million in share repurchases, with $76 million remaining on the authorization.
  • Available Liquidity: $838 million, including $491 million in cash and cash equivalents.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. BlueLinx Holdings Inc is engaged in the wholesale distribution of residential and commercial building products, with operations throughout the United States.

Performance Overview

BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC, Financial) reported net sales of $768 million for Q2 2024, a 6% decrease from the $816 million reported in Q2 2023. The company also reported a net income of $14 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, falling short of the analyst estimate of $1.75 per share. Adjusted net income was $15 million, or $1.68 per diluted share.

1818385759116357632.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $768 million $816 million
Gross Profit $122 million $136 million
Net Income $14 million $24 million
Adjusted EBITDA $34 million $49 million
Free Cash Flow $29 million Not Provided

Challenges and Achievements

Despite a challenging macro environment, BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC, Financial) saw solid volume growth in several key specialty product categories. However, the quarter was adversely impacted by declining lumber and panel prices, as well as volume declines due to challenges in the housing and building products sector.

"Our second quarter results were highlighted by solid volume growth in several of our key specialty product categories despite a challenging macro environment," said Shyam Reddy, President and CEO of BlueLinx. "We also generated solid specialty product gross margins of approximately 19%, despite the effects of price deflation."

Financial Position

BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC, Financial) ended the quarter with $491 million in cash and cash equivalents, and a net leverage ratio of 0.9x. The company also repurchased $15 million of stock under its share repurchase program, with $76 million remaining on the authorization.

Income Statement Highlights

Net sales of specialty products were $539 million, a decrease of 5.5% compared to Q2 2023. Gross profit from specialty product sales was $104 million, with a gross margin of 19.3%. Net sales of structural products decreased by 6.6% to $229 million, with a gross profit of $18 million and a gross margin of 7.9%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 29, 2024, BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC, Financial) had total assets of $1.59 billion and total liabilities of $934 million. The company generated $36 million in operating cash flow and $29 million in free cash flow during the quarter.

Analysis

BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC, Financial) faced significant challenges in Q2 2024, primarily due to price deflation in structural products and a challenging macro environment. However, the company's strong liquidity position and focus on specialty products provide a solid foundation for future growth. The company's ability to generate free cash flow and maintain a low net leverage ratio are positive indicators for long-term stability.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from BlueLinx Holdings Inc for further details.

