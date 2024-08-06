Boeing Co(BA) Q2 2024 Earnings Report Preview: What to Expect

Boeing Co(BA, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on July 31, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $17,265.68 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at -$1.00 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $77,817.70 million, and the earnings are expected to be $0.15 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found here.

Boeing Co(BA, Financial) Estimate Trends

Revenue estimates for Boeing Co(BA) have declined from $81,305.35 million to $77,817.70 million for the full year 2024, and from $95,286.96 million to $94,119.30 million for 2025 over the past 90 days.

Earnings estimates for Boeing Co(BA, Financial) have declined from $1.20 per share to $0.15 per share for the full year 2024, and from $7.87 per share to $6.77 per share for 2025 over the past 90 days.

Boeing Co(BA, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Boeing Co(BA)'s actual revenue was $16,569 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $16,228.02 million by 2.10%. Boeing Co(BA)'s actual earnings were -$0.56 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of -$1.21 per share by 53.87%. After releasing the results, Boeing Co(BA) was down by -2.87% in one day.

Boeing Co(BA, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 26 analysts, the average target price for Boeing Co(BA) is $218.77, with a high estimate of $275 and a low estimate of $140. The average target implies an upside of 17.08% from the current price of $186.86.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Boeing Co(BA, Financial) in one year is $255.29, suggesting an upside of 36.62% from the current price of $186.86.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 31 brokerage firms, Boeing Co(BA, Financial)'s average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.2, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.