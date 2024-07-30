First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $3.25 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $1.0 Billion

Q2 2024 Earnings Report Highlights

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: $1.0 billion for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $941.54 million.
  • Net Income per Diluted Share: $3.25, significantly above the previous quarter's $2.20.
  • Net Cash Balance: $1.2 billion, down from $1.4 billion in the prior quarter due to capital expenditures and loan repayments.
  • Year-to-Date Net Bookings: 3.6 GW, with 0.9 GW booked since the last earnings call, at an average selling price of 31.6 cents per watt.
  • Sales Backlog: Expected to be 75.9 GW, indicating strong future demand.
  • Full-Year 2024 Guidance: Maintained with net sales projected between $4.4 billion and $4.6 billion, and earnings per diluted share between $13.00 and $14.00.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, First Solar Inc (FSLR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing robust financial results that surpassed analyst expectations. First Solar, the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer, designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for utility-scale development projects using cadmium telluride thin-film technology.

Performance and Challenges

First Solar Inc (FSLR, Financial) reported net sales of $1.0 billion for Q2 2024, a significant increase from $794.1 million in the previous quarter. This growth was driven by higher module sales volume and an increase in the average selling price per watt. The company achieved a net income per diluted share of $3.25, well above the analyst estimate of $2.72. However, the net cash balance decreased to $1.2 billion from $1.4 billion in the prior quarter, primarily due to capital expenditures for new U.S. factories and repayment of working capital loans in India.

1818386447489724416.png

Financial Achievements

First Solar's financial achievements are noteworthy in the semiconductor industry, particularly in the renewable energy sector. The company maintained its full-year 2024 guidance, projecting net sales between $4.4 billion and $4.6 billion and earnings per diluted share between $13.00 and $14.00. These achievements underscore First Solar's commitment to growth, profitability, and liquidity.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $1,010,482 $794,108 $810,673
Net Income $349,356 $236,616 $170,579
Net Income per Diluted Share $3.25 $2.20 $1.59

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, First Solar's total assets stood at $11.0 billion, up from $10.4 billion at the end of 2023. The company's property, plant, and equipment increased to $5.1 billion, reflecting ongoing investments in new production facilities. Despite a decrease in cash and cash equivalents to $1.7 billion, the company generated $460.7 million in net cash from operating activities in the first half of 2024.

Commentary and Analysis

"We are pleased with our financial and operational execution through the first half of this year as we continue to deliver on our commitments," said Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar. "Our balanced approach to growth, profitability, and liquidity, combined with multiple technological and business model points of differentiation, is enabling us to deliver value for both our customers and our shareholders."

First Solar's performance in Q2 2024 highlights its strong market position and operational efficiency. The company's ability to increase sales volume and average selling prices while maintaining profitability is a positive indicator for future growth. However, the decrease in net cash balance due to capital expenditures and loan repayments suggests a need for careful financial management to sustain long-term growth.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First Solar Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.