Microsoft Corp (MSFT) Q4 FY2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.95 and Revenue of $64.7 Billion, Both Surpass Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amid Robust Cloud Growth

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $64.7 billion, up 15% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $64.36 billion.
  • Operating Income: $27.9 billion, marking a 15% increase from the previous year.
  • Net Income: $22.0 billion, reflecting a 10% year-over-year growth.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.95, up 10% from the previous year, surpassing analyst estimates of $2.92.
  • Microsoft Cloud Revenue: $36.8 billion, up 21% year-over-year, highlighting strong cloud performance.
  • Shareholder Returns: $8.4 billion returned to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in Q4 FY2024.
  • Annual Revenue: $245.1 billion for FY2024, up 16% year-over-year, surpassing annual estimates of $244.95 billion.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company reported impressive financial results, surpassing analyst estimates for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS).

Company Overview

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Quarterly Performance Highlights

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, Microsoft Corp reported:

  • Revenue of $64.7 billion, a 15% increase year-over-year (16% in constant currency), surpassing the estimated $64.36 billion.
  • Operating income of $27.9 billion, up 15% year-over-year (16% in constant currency).
  • Net income of $22.0 billion, a 10% increase year-over-year (11% in constant currency).
  • Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.95, exceeding the estimated $2.92 and marking a 10% increase year-over-year (11% in constant currency).

1818386432847409152.png

Segment Performance

Microsoft's performance across its key segments was robust:

  • Productivity and Business Processes: Revenue was $20.3 billion, up 11% year-over-year (12% in constant currency). This growth was driven by a 13% increase in Office 365 Commercial revenue and a 19% rise in Dynamics 365 revenue.
  • Intelligent Cloud: Revenue reached $28.5 billion, a 19% increase year-over-year (20% in constant currency), with Azure and other cloud services revenue growing by 29%.
  • More Personal Computing: Revenue was $15.9 billion, up 14% year-over-year (15% in constant currency). Notably, Xbox content and services revenue surged by 61%, largely due to the Activision acquisition.

Annual Performance Highlights

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, Microsoft Corp reported:

  • Revenue of $245.1 billion, a 16% increase year-over-year (15% in constant currency).
  • Operating income of $109.4 billion, up 24% year-over-year (22% non-GAAP, 21% in constant currency).
  • Net income of $88.1 billion, a 22% increase year-over-year (20% non-GAAP).
  • Diluted EPS of $11.80, up 22% year-over-year (20% non-GAAP).

Financial Metrics and Analysis

Key financial metrics from the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement highlight Microsoft's strong financial health:

  • Gross Margin: $45.0 billion for Q4, up from $39.4 billion in the same period last year.
  • Research and Development: $8.1 billion for Q4, reflecting continued investment in innovation.
  • Shareholder Returns: Microsoft returned $8.4 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in Q4.

Commentary

"Our strong performance this fiscal year speaks both to our innovation and to the trust customers continue to place in Microsoft," said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft. "As a platform company, we are focused on meeting the mission-critical needs of our customers across our at-scale platforms today, while also ensuring we lead the AI era."
"We closed out our fiscal year with a solid quarter, highlighted by record bookings and Microsoft Cloud quarterly revenue of $36.8 billion, up 21% year-over-year," said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.

Conclusion

Microsoft Corp's strong financial performance in Q4 and the fiscal year 2024 underscores its robust market position and growth potential, particularly in cloud services. The company's ability to exceed analyst estimates for both revenue and EPS highlights its operational efficiency and strategic focus on high-growth areas like cloud computing and AI.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Microsoft Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.