Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Q3 FY24 Earnings: Revenue Beats at $906M, EPS Misses at $0.75

Revenue Surpasses Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $906 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $900.40 million.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $0.75, below analyst estimates of $0.79.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $1.35 billion year-to-date, with a 43% operating cash flow margin.
  • Free Cash Flow: $1.27 billion year-to-date, representing a 40% free cash flow margin.
  • Dividend Increase: Quarterly dividend raised by 3% to $0.70 per share.
  • Gross Margin: GAAP gross margin at 40.2%, down from 43.3% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the third fiscal quarter of 2024, reporting revenue of $906 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $900.40 million. However, the company posted a GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75, falling short of the estimated $0.79.

Company Overview

Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS, Financial) produces semiconductors for wireless handsets and other devices that enable wireless connectivity. Its main products include power amplifiers, filters, switches, and integrated front-end modules that support wireless transmissions. Skyworks' customers are primarily large smartphone manufacturers, but the firm also has a growing presence in non-handset applications such as wireless routers, medical devices, and automobiles.

Performance and Challenges

Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS, Financial) reported solid revenue growth, driven by its mobile business ramping up and a recovering broad markets business. However, the company faced challenges in meeting EPS expectations, which could be attributed to higher operating expenses and restructuring charges.

Financial Achievements

Despite the EPS miss, Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS, Financial) achieved significant financial milestones. The company reported a year-to-date operating cash flow of $1.35 billion and free cash flow of $1.27 billion, representing a 43% operating cash flow margin and a 40% free cash flow margin. Additionally, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 3% to $0.70 per share.

1818386466661888000.png

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q3 FY24 Q3 FY23
Net Revenue $906 million $1,071.2 million
Gross Profit $364.1 million $464.1 million
Operating Income $130.4 million $230.7 million
Net Income $120.9 million $195.8 million
GAAP Diluted EPS $0.75 $1.22

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS, Financial) reported total assets of $8.24 billion as of June 28, 2024, compared to $8.43 billion as of September 29, 2023. The company’s cash and cash equivalents increased to $1.26 billion from $718.8 million. Net cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended June 28, 2024, was $1.35 billion, compared to $1.49 billion for the same period in 2023.

Key Metrics and Analysis

Key metrics such as the operating cash flow margin and free cash flow margin are crucial for evaluating the company's liquidity and cash-generating capabilities. Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS, Financial) maintained strong margins, with a 43% operating cash flow margin and a 40% free cash flow margin, indicating robust financial health.

“Skyworks generated solid results and strong profitability consistent with our guidance,” said Liam K. Griffin, chairman, chief executive officer, and president of Skyworks. “Exiting the June quarter, our mobile business is ramping up while our broad markets business continues to recover.”

Outlook

For the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024, Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS, Financial) expects revenue to be between $1.00 billion and $1.04 billion, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.52 at the midpoint of the revenue range. The company anticipates a 20% sequential increase in its mobile business and modest improvement in broad markets.

Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS, Financial) continues to demonstrate resilience and adaptability in a competitive semiconductor industry. Investors will be keenly watching the company's ability to sustain revenue growth and improve profitability in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Skyworks Solutions Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.