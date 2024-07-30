Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.39 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $178.0M Exceeds Expectations

Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

Summary
  • Revenue: $178.0 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $172.50 million.
  • Net Income: $18.9 million, or $0.41 per share (basic) and $0.39 per share (diluted).
  • EXPAREL Net Product Sales: $136.9 million, a slight increase from $135.1 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $62.1 million, up from $54.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Cash Position: Ended the quarter with $404.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale investments.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Pacira BioSciences Inc is a provider of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions dedicated to advancing and improving outcomes for healthcare practitioners and their patients. The company has three commercialized non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL, ZILRETTA, and iovera.

1818386675571781632.png

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX, Financial) reported total revenues of $178.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $172.50 million. The company achieved net product sales of $136.9 million for EXPAREL, $30.7 million for ZILRETTA, and $5.7 million for iovera. Net income for the quarter was $18.9 million, or $0.41 per share (basic) and $0.39 per share (diluted), exceeding the estimated earnings per share of $0.36.

Company Performance and Challenges

Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX, Financial) demonstrated solid performance with a 5% year-over-year increase in total revenues, up from $169.5 million in Q2 2023. However, the company faced challenges such as contracted discounts and vial mix affecting EXPAREL's volume growth. Despite these hurdles, the company maintained strong sales across its opioid-sparing products.

Financial Achievements and Industry Impact

The company's financial achievements are significant in the drug manufacturing industry, particularly in the non-opioid pain management sector. The adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024 was $62.1 million, compared to $54.3 million in Q2 2023, reflecting efficient cost management and operational execution.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $178.0 million $169.5 million
Net Income $18.9 million $25.8 million
Adjusted EBITDA $62.1 million $54.3 million
Cash and Cash Equivalents $404.2 million $153.3 million

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Insights

Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX, Financial) reported a GAAP net income of $18.9 million, or $0.41 per share (basic) and $0.39 per share (diluted), compared to $25.8 million, or $0.56 per share (basic) and $0.51 per share (diluted) in Q2 2023. The company ended the quarter with $404.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale investments, highlighting a robust liquidity position.

Commentary and Future Outlook

"The first half of the year was marked by meaningful progress towards our commercial, clinical, and business objectives. With a focus on strong execution, we maintained solid sales across all three of our opioid-sparing products, strengthened our balance sheet, and realigned our leadership team to better position us for long-term success," said Frank D. Lee, chief executive officer of Pacira BioSciences.

Looking ahead, Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX, Financial) remains focused on maximizing the benefits of separate EXPAREL reimbursement for outpatient procedures with the implementation of NOPAIN in January 2025. The company has multiple initiatives underway to drive awareness around the opioid-sparing benefits of EXPAREL, including the publication of real-world studies and a national awareness campaign.

Conclusion

Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, exceeding analyst estimates and maintaining solid sales across its product portfolio. The company's strategic initiatives and robust financial position indicate a positive outlook for the remainder of the year and beyond. For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Pacira BioSciences Inc for further details.

