AtriCure Inc (ATRC) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Hits $116.3M, EPS at -$0.17, Surpassing Estimates

Strong Revenue Growth Amidst Operational Challenges

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $116.3 million, up by 15.2% year-over-year, slightly surpassing estimates of $116.18 million.
  • U.S. Revenue: $95.5 million, an increase of 12.5% compared to the second quarter of 2023, driven by strong sales across key product lines.
  • International Revenue: $20.7 million, up by 29.4% year-over-year, reflecting significant growth across all franchises and major geographic regions.
  • Gross Margin: 74.7%, a decrease of 168 basis points from the second quarter of 2023 due to less favorable geographic and product mix, and increased product costs.
  • Net Loss: $8.0 million, compared to a net loss of $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: Basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.17, compared to $0.11 for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Positive Cash Flow: Generated $8.1 million in positive cash flow during the second quarter of 2024.
Article's Main Image

AtriCure Inc (ATRC, Financial) released its 8-K filing on July 30, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. The company, a leading innovator in surgical treatments and therapies for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management, and post-operative pain management, reported significant revenue growth but faced operational challenges.

Company Overview

AtriCure Inc is an innovator in surgical treatments and therapies for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management, and post-operative pain management. The company sells its products to medical centers through its direct sales force and distributors. Its product line includes Cryo, Soft Tissue Dissection, RF Ablation Pacing and Sensing, and others. The company also offers a variety of minimally invasive ablation devices and access tools to facilitate the growing trend in less invasive cardiac and thoracic surgery. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, AtriCure Inc reported worldwide revenue of $116.3 million, a 15.2% increase year-over-year, surpassing the analyst estimate of $116.18 million. This growth was driven by strong adoption of its products globally, particularly in the U.S. pain management and international franchises. However, the company reported a net loss of $8.0 million, or $0.17 per share, matching the analyst estimate of -$0.17 per share. This loss was attributed to increased product costs and less favorable geographic and product mix.

1818386718181715968.png

Financial Achievements

Despite the operational challenges, AtriCure Inc achieved several financial milestones. The company generated a positive cash flow of $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. U.S. revenue increased by 12.5% to $95.5 million, driven by sales across key product lines such as cryoSPHERE® probes for post-operative pain management, the AtriClip® Flex·V® device in appendage management, and the ENCOMPASS® clamp in open ablation. International revenue saw a significant increase of 29.4% to $20.7 million, reflecting growth across all franchises and major geographic regions.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $116.3 million $100.9 million
Gross Profit $86.8 million $77.1 million
Gross Margin 74.7% 76.4%
Net Loss $(8.0) million $(5.1) million
EPS $(0.17) $(0.11)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, AtriCure Inc reported total assets of $597.3 million, with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments amounting to $114.0 million. The company's total liabilities stood at $135.2 million, with stockholders' equity at $462.1 million. The positive cash flow generation of $8.1 million in the second quarter highlights the company's ability to manage its cash effectively amidst operational challenges.

Analysis and Outlook

AtriCure Inc's strong revenue growth and positive cash flow generation are significant achievements, especially in the competitive Medical Devices & Instruments industry. However, the increased net loss and operational challenges indicate areas that require attention. The company's focus on advancing clinical initiatives and introducing new products is expected to drive future growth. AtriCure Inc has provided a full-year 2024 revenue guidance of $456 million to $461 million, reflecting approximately 15% growth at the midpoint, and expects adjusted EBITDA of $26 million to $29 million.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AtriCure Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.