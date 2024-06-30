Terex Corp (TEX) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $2.08 Meets Estimates, Revenue of $1.4 Billion Misses Expectations

Strong Operational Performance Amidst Market Challenges

Summary
  • Revenue: $1.4 billion, consistent with prior year, falling short of estimates of $1.426 billion.
  • Income from Operations: $193 million, up 22% sequentially, with an operating profit margin of 14.0%, improved by 180 basis points sequentially.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.08, meeting analyst estimates of $2.08.
  • Materials Processing Segment: Net sales of $498.6 million, down 14% year-over-year, primarily due to lower end-market demand and inventory rebalancing.
  • Aerial Work Platforms Segment: Net sales of $881.8 million, up 6.9% year-over-year, driven by strong demand in North America.
  • Liquidity: $879 million as of June 30, 2024, with net leverage of 0.5x.
  • Shareholder Returns: $50 million returned through share repurchases and dividends by July 29, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Terex Corp (TEX, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust performance despite market challenges. Terex, a leading manufacturer of aerial work platforms, materials processing equipment, and specialty equipment, reported earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08, aligning with analyst estimates, and net sales of $1.4 billion, slightly below the estimated $1.426 billion.

Company Overview

Terex Corp (TEX, Financial) is renowned for its production of aerial work platforms, materials processing equipment, and specialty equipment such as material handlers, cranes, and concrete mixer trucks. The company has undergone significant restructuring, focusing on its core segments after divesting underperforming businesses. Terex's products are in high demand across nonresidential construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, and materials management sectors.

1818389159983869952.png

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Terex Corp (TEX, Financial) reported net sales of $1.4 billion, consistent with the same period last year. The company achieved an income from operations of $193 million, reflecting a 22% sequential increase. The operating profit margin improved by 180 basis points to 14.0%. The EPS stood at $2.08, with an adjusted EPS of $2.16, factoring in one-time items.

Segment Performance

The Materials Processing segment saw a decline in net sales by 14% year-over-year to $498.6 million, primarily due to lower end-market demand and inventory rebalancing at dealers. Income from operations for this segment was $77 million, down from $98.2 million in the prior year.

Conversely, the Aerial Work Platforms segment experienced a 6.9% increase in net sales to $881.8 million, driven by strong demand in North America. Income from operations remained stable at $133.8 million, comparable to the previous year's $133.6 million.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024, Terex Corp (TEX, Financial) reported liquidity of $879 million and a net leverage ratio of 0.5x. The company deployed $24 million for capital expenditures in Q2 2024 and returned $50 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $1.4 billion $1.4 billion
Income from Operations $193 million $209.9 million
Operating Profit Margin 14.0% 15.0%
EPS $2.08 $2.35
Adjusted EPS $2.16 N/A

CEO Commentary

"The Terex team continues to perform at a high level and demonstrated strong execution in the second quarter," said Simon Meester, Terex President and Chief Executive Officer. "The recently announced agreement to purchase Environmental Solutions Group (ESG) strengthens our portfolio and leverages our operating system to drive sustainable, accelerated long-term growth."

Outlook

Terex Corp (TEX, Financial) has updated its full-year adjusted EPS outlook to a range of $7.15 to $7.45, reflecting confidence in its operational performance and strategic initiatives. The company expects net sales for 2024 to be between $5.1 billion and $5.3 billion, with an operating margin of 12.9% to 13.2%.

Conclusion

Terex Corp (TEX, Financial) has demonstrated resilience and strategic growth amidst market challenges. The company's strong operational performance, coupled with its strategic acquisition of ESG, positions it well for sustainable long-term growth. Investors and stakeholders can find more detailed information in the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Terex Corp for further details.

