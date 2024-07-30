Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) Q1 Earnings: EPS of $0.88 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $661.5 Million

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amidst Strategic Growth

Summary
  • Revenue: $661.5 million, up 6% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $629.86 million.
  • Gross Profit: Increased 27% to $162.6 million, with gross margin improving by 400 basis points to 24.6%.
  • Operating Income: Rose 12% to $74.4 million, driven by higher gross profit despite increased SG&A and restructuring expenses.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.88, compared to $0.85 in the prior year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $13.7 million, a decrease of $12.9 million from the prior year due to unfavorable changes in working capital and higher capital expenditures.
  • Net Debt: Decreased by $8.5 million to $363.0 million as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, showcasing impressive financial performance. Modine Manufacturing Co provides thermal management solutions to diversified markets and customers, offering engineered heat transfer systems and components for vehicular applications in the United States.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Modine Manufacturing Co reported net sales of $661.5 million, a 6% increase from $622.4 million in the prior year, surpassing the estimated revenue of $629.86 million. The company also reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88, exceeding the analyst estimate of $0.79 and the prior year's EPS of $0.85.

1818389321334550528.png

Performance and Challenges

Modine's strong performance was driven by significant growth in data centers and continued margin improvement. Gross profit increased by 27% to $162.6 million, with a gross margin improvement of 400 basis points to 24.6%. This was primarily due to ongoing 80/20 initiatives, higher average selling prices, lower material costs, and a favorable sales mix.

However, the company faced challenges with increased selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses, which rose by $21.4 million to $82.8 million. This increase was attributed to higher compensation-related expenses and incremental expenses from the recently acquired Scott Springfield Mfg. Inc. business.

Financial Achievements

Operating income for the quarter was $74.4 million, a 12% increase from $66.5 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 25% to $100.9 million, compared to $80.4 million in the previous year. These achievements highlight Modine's ability to drive sustainable earnings growth and margin improvement through strategic initiatives.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Overview

Three months ended June 30 2024 2023
Net sales $661.5 million $622.4 million
Gross profit $162.6 million $127.9 million
Operating income $74.4 million $66.5 million
Net earnings $47.8 million $45.3 million
Net earnings per share $0.88 $0.85

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $40.5 million, a slight decrease from $41.7 million in the prior year. Free cash flow was $13.7 million, down from $26.6 million, primarily due to unfavorable net changes in working capital and higher capital expenditures. Total debt stood at $435.9 million, with cash and cash equivalents at $72.9 million, resulting in a net debt of $363.0 million.

Outlook

Given the strong performance in the first quarter, Modine Manufacturing Co has revised its fiscal 2025 outlook. The company now expects net sales to increase by 6% to 11%, adjusted EBITDA to range between $375 million and $395 million, and adjusted EPS to be between $3.65 and $3.95.

“Our first quarter results were among the best in the company’s history, clearly benefiting from our actions to transform Modine and drive sustainable earnings growth and margin improvement,” said Modine President and Chief Executive Officer, Neil D. Brinker.

For more detailed insights and the complete financial report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Modine Manufacturing Co for further details.

