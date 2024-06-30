Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.19 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $105.91 Million

Strong Performance in Investment Activity and Financial Metrics

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $105.91 million, slightly above analyst estimates of $105.42 million.
  • Net Income: $35.9 million, translating to $0.19 per share.
  • Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO): $70.4 million, or $0.36 per share.
  • Investment Activity: $247.8 million invested in the quarter, including $165.1 million in new property acquisitions.
  • Portfolio Occupancy: 99.3% leased, with only three out of 777 properties vacant.
  • Debt and Liquidity: Ended the quarter with $1.9 billion in total outstanding debt and $920.9 million of available capacity on the unsecured revolving credit facility.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the company's financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Broadstone Net Lease Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in, owns, and manages single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants.

1818389379253694464.png

Quarterly Highlights

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL, Financial) reported revenues of $105.91 million for Q2 2024, slightly surpassing the analyst estimate of $105.42 million. The company generated a net income of $35.9 million, or $0.19 per share, exceeding the estimated earnings per share of $0.17. Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) stood at $70.4 million, or $0.36 per share, aligning with the previous quarter's performance.

Investment Activity

During the second quarter, Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL, Financial) invested $247.8 million, including $165.1 million in new property acquisitions, $52.2 million in transitional capital, and $30.5 million in development fundings. The new property acquisitions had a weighted average initial cash capitalization rate of 7.3%, a weighted average lease term of 11.5 years, and weighted average annual rent increases of 2.3%. The company also sold three properties for gross proceeds of $24.4 million at a weighted average cash capitalization rate of 7.3%.

Operating Results

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL, Financial) generated net income of $35.9 million, or $0.19 per share, and AFFO of $70.4 million, or $0.36 per share. The portfolio was 99.3% leased based on rentable square footage, with only three of the 777 properties vacant and not subject to a lease at quarter end. The company collected 99.0% of base rents due for the second quarter for all properties under lease.

Capital Markets Activity

As of June 30, 2024, Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL, Financial) had total outstanding debt of $1.9 billion, a Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre ratio of 5.1x, and a Pro Forma Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre ratio of 4.9x. The company had $920.9 million of capacity on its unsecured revolving credit facility and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share.

Financial Summary

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Revenues $105.91 million $105.37 million $109.35 million
Net Income $35.9 million $68.18 million $63.0 million
Net Earnings per Share $0.19 $0.35 $0.32
AFFO $70.4 million $70.87 million $69.0 million
AFFO per Share $0.36 $0.36 $0.35

Analysis

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL, Financial) demonstrated robust performance in Q2 2024, surpassing revenue and earnings estimates. The company's strategic investments and high occupancy rates underscore its strong market position. The healthcare portfolio simplification strategy and prudent capital management have fortified its balance sheet, positioning BNL for sustainable growth in the coming years.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Broadstone Net Lease Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.